Trump gives Medal of Freedom to Jim Jordan who voted against accepting election results after deadly riot

(Independent)

President Donald Trump has awarded Ohio Republican Jim Jordan the presidential medal of freedom, the highest US civilian honor, after he continued to object to the certification of the 2020 elections following a violent pro-Trump mob attack on the Capitol.

The congressman was awarded the medal during a closed-door ceremony at the White House on Monday. Members of the press were not invited to document the event.

Mr Jordan has been one of the president’s strongest allies on Capitol Hill, continuing to object to his electoral defeat last week as other Republicans who previously contested the results withdrew their support as a result of the deadly riots.

His objections to the vote certification failed and President-elect Joe Biden was eventually confirmed as the victor against Mr Trump on Wednesday night, as well as the next commander-in-chief.

The president later had his accounts across social media platforms suspended, as bipartisan calls grew for him to be removed from office due to his conduct during the attacks on Congress.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.