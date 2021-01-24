Trump as God Emperor

Jack Butler

He dominated politics for what seemed like an eternity. Certainly nobody could remember what it was like before he came along. With his titanic presence, he forced public life to revolve around himself through sheer will and apparent omnipresence. His mere whims altered current events and made his personal life unpredictable. He seemed to sleep only rarely. He had a machine that was connected directly to his brain by which he could immediately transmit his thoughts, and he used it frequently. He had many devoted followers — and many enemies. But this latter group eventually succeeded in doing the unthinkable — ending the era of his dominance — by exploiting a key weakness that was an unforeseen consequence of his apparent strength. He had tiny hands.

I speak, of course, of Leto II Atreides, the God Emperor of Dune, not of Donald Trump, despite their similarities (and some important differences). The titular main character of the fourth book in Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi series Dune, the God Emperor is both a culmination of what came before and a complete separation from it. Herbert’s world was already fantastical before the God Emperor entered the picture: a vision thousands of years into mankind’s future, when it has become a spacefaring race but is trapped in a feudal empire dominated by contesting aristocratic families, all dependent on a single substance, the drug melange, to enable faster-than-light space travel via the prescient visions it enables. It is found on the desert planet Dune, a world that, after a harrowing trial, Paul Atreides, the scion of one of these families, conquers. From there, Paul unwittingly unleashes an intergalactic jihad (the book’s term) that subjugates the known universe, but still leaves mankind at risk of an extinction he can foresee but cannot bring himself through the agonies necessary to prevent. It falls to his son, Leto II, to gruesomely transform himself into a hybrid of human and sandworm, one of Dune’s fearsome fauna, rendering himself godlike, functionally immortal, and indestructible. So empowered, and both inheriting and expanding his father’s empire, he has the time and the capabilities needed to direct the course of human affairs away from the various dooms he foresees — that is, until his own doom, whose exact form he cannot foresee.

Given all this, one might think that the resemblance between the God Emperor of Dune and former President Trump is only superficial, or coincidental, and that other analogues are superior. Fair, but this essay is going to require you to walk with me, and I’m too invested in the premise to stop. So, if you will . . .

There remains a great deal we can learn about the Trump years from the God Emperor of Dune, in their similarities and in their differences. Indeed, such an analysis might even offer something of a glimpse into the future, refracted, that is, through the lens of a fantastical sci-fi landscape.

The surface-level overlaps above are hardly exhaustive; there are many others. For example, the God Emperor’s actions could appear inscrutable even to his intimates, who were frequently the subjects of his wrath. Even his most trusted advisers feared the appearance of “the Worm,” when Leto II’s human self-restraint lost out to the animalistic urges within him. As for those he distrusted, he could be swift and cruel in dispatching them. In a sometimes darkly humorous sci-fi conceit, Leto II constantly kills and then revives as a clone a reliable military adviser who, in each of his iterations, eventually comes to despise the God Emperor. In this we see a real-world resemblance to the erratic staffing of the Trump administration, whose constituent parts could fall unpredictably in and out of favor with its head.

We also see a bit of Trump’s own lack of self-control, unwillingness to change his ways, and quickness to anger. “The God Emperor’s moods are like a river,” one close associate says of Leto II. “Smooth where nothing obstructs him, foaming and violent at the least suggestion of a barrier. He is not to be obstructed.” Trump’s time in office provided many occasions of frustration for him; after the last of these, an election he lost, he lashed out in truly deleterious fashion, bringing chaos and disruption down upon a branch of government that he saw as thwarting his will. It was a spectacle unworthy of our nation, and against which we must now guard even more unceasingly than before, a dark precedent having been established.

But that was at the end. For four intervening years, Trump stood atop the American political system, not merely as president but as cultural totem. His supporters and detractors alike acknowledged this, the latter as they sought the end of this status quo. The God Emperor of Dune, having suppressed the development of technology and smothered any other forms of civilizational expression besides himself, brags, correctly, at his peak that he is “the only spectacle remaining in the Empire.” Even to the end of his time as president, Trump could make a similar boast. Would media outlets, with their legion of fact-checkers (hired in the Trump years), dare to contest it? Would the publications who went on hiring sprees from subscriber and advertiser gains gotten in vying with Trump? Would the networks who loathed the man but admitted he was good for their bottom line, and awarded him with airtime reflecting that fact?

The God Emperor of Dune had devoted followers, the priests of his religion. It is an obvious point that Trump has such people as well, a media and political infrastructure dedicated to his fanatical support. Far more interesting to consider is the parallel structure just as dependent on him, but in opposition. Much of Herbert’s novel takes place in a city on Dune that “has one primary purpose — public viewing of the God Emperor.” It is a fair description of Washington, D.C., during the Trump administration as well. And for all of Trump’s anger, his prevarication, his needless yet willful offenses against our political norms, his foes could respond by mimicking him. Describing a ritual he designed as part of the worship of himself (now the state religion), Leto II says that he has shaped it to resemble himself and to serve his purposes. Often without realizing it, Trump’s antagonists fell prey to this.

The most effective of his antagonists, Joe Biden, countered Trump not by partaking in these rituals but by seeing in Trump’s apparent strength a possible weakness. Trump’s omnipresence and domination of the news cycle created a temptation for many to counter him by entering the fray against him but on his own terms. And indeed, many careers and fortunes emerged from such forays. But Biden’s success was different in running against Trump to be president. To an almost parodic degree, Biden won not by trying to out-Trump Trump but by letting Trump be himself. With Biden as a virtual non-entity, Trump’s foibles filled the news, seemingly exactly what Trump himself wanted. All the while, Biden was free to let Americans associate all the chaos with the incumbent, and to let them imagine Biden as the generic, palliative alternative, however deceptive that ultimately proves to be (early signs are: very). It was a real-world equivalent of what enabled the God Emperor’s demise. Those seeking his destruction learn that his sandworm body, ostensibly the source of his incredible invulnerability, has also rendered him catastrophically susceptible to damage from something so simple as water.

The apparent ends of both God-Emperors were a seismic shift for each of their realities. On Dune, Leto’s end occasioned a great explosion of human activity and expression, so long suppressed by him. In ours, well, we’ll have to see what happens. On the right, it is a bit easier to see: As our Dan McLaughlin put it, it is now “possible to think, propose, plan, and promote conservative ideas without having to go through or around Donald Trump.” But the God Emperor wasn’t completely gone when he died. As he predicted multiple times, the specific manner of his death caused him to subdivide into multiple smaller entities, all of which would bear an imprint of his consciousness, yet “none of those knowing-pearls will be truly” him. These entities would continue to influence the world of Dune in unpredictable ways. Trump himself has gone (for now), but he has already left an indelible influence, and spawned a variety of imitators of varying degrees of success.

Here, however, the differences between Trump and Leto become of greater import. Even some of the similarities break down upon close analysis: The machine Leto II uses to transmit his thoughts is not a smartphone, nor does it produce tweets; they are, rather, entries in a secret journal intended only to be read by a far-removed posterity. And despite now seemingly ancient controversies that suggested otherwise, Trump’s hands are normal-sized, unlike Leto’s atrophying, no-longer-human limbs. Indeed, though some of Trump’s Internet fans have labeled him a God Emperor, the appellation emerges from a different sci-fi property (though one that owes a great deal to Dune).

The biggest differences remain far more instructive, however. It was often said, both in fawning praise and caustic mockery, that Trump was playing “4-D chess.” By this, it was meant that Trump’s actions were part of a design decipherable only to him, one that only much later would we mere mortals see unfold. With Trump out of office, unpopular, having presided over defeats for the party he led, with few legislative achievements to his name, it is hard to see much evidence of long-term strategy from him. Though in Trump’s most incontestable accomplishments, a tax-reform bill and a judiciary seeded with constitutionalists, one can see echoes of one of Leto II’s governing principles: “Control the coinage and the courts. Let the rabble have the rest.” Leto, on the other hand, truly was engaged in 4-D chess: With his prescient vision, and his access to thousands of years of history, he sought to guide humanity along a path to avoid its extinction. The tyranny of suppression he inflicted on the known universe was deliberate, and he in fact hoped for it to produce a reaction to the contrary upon his passing. A reaction, he further hoped, that would lead to an unprecedented flowering and expansion of civilization, one that would ensure no single threat could end the human race.

A related component of this lesson was to teach mankind that “in the wrong hands, monolithic, centralized power is a dangerous and volatile instrument.” Leto II hoped that the degree and extent of his tyranny would make him the last real tyrant ever to lord over mankind, that after him it would forever reject such governance. With the way that Trump’s opponents invoked limitations on government power and political norms during his presidency, one might have hoped they had learned a similar lesson about placing too much faith in centralized power. But now, with such power back in their hands, they have instead begun to wield it as though the last four years had never happened. Instead of seeing the danger of total adulation toward one figure, they seem to want instead to elevate other figures of their own choosing in his place. And so, improbably, it is the case that, in our reality, the idea of the God Emperor endures.

More from National Review

Latest Stories

  • Rioters who entered Capitol building may not be charged if they didn’t engage in violence, report says

    Federal officials do not want to crush court system with hundreds of cases

  • The U.S. Deported The Man Who Would Become China's 'Father of Space Technology' Out of Fear

    America may not have won World War II and landed on the moon later if not for the contributions of a brilliant Chinese scientist named Qian Xuesen. Fearing communist presence after the war, the U.S., however, deported Qian to China, clueless that he would eventually spearhead programs that would target American troops and eventually propel China into space. Born to well-educated parents in 1911, it was evident from an early age that Qian had superior intellect.

  • Sorry, President Biden, unity is impossible until Americans confront what ails us | Opinion

    It’s been said of Abraham Lincoln that he had a “mystical” devotion to the idea of Union. His conviction that the American states were united in an indissoluble bond is what braced him through the monstrous burdens he bore. It’s not too much to say that the very existence of this country owes in large part to the stubborn faith of that sorrowful man. He held to Union even when military reversals, political reality and common sense all counseled against it.

  • U.S. carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions

    A U.S. aircraft carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt has entered the South China Sea to promote "freedom of the seas", the U.S. military said on Sunday, at a time when tensions between China and Taiwan have raised concern in Washington. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement the strike group entered the South China Sea on Saturday, the same day Taiwan reported a large incursion of Chinese bombers and fighter jets into its air defence identification zone in the vicinity of the Pratas Islands.

  • Supporters' words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial

    The words of Donald Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot may end up being used against him in his Senate impeachment trial as he faces the charge of inciting a violent insurrection. At least five supporters facing federal charges have suggested they were taking orders from the then-president when they marched on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 to challenge the certification of Joe Biden's election win. Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man photographed on the dais in the Senate who was shirtless and wore face paint and a furry hat with horns, has similarly pointed a finger at Trump.

  • Lucas Interior Embraces Color to Modernize Palm Springs Spanish Revival Home

    “The materials and colors took center stage,” said David Lucas when it came to the design of the home.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Exclusive: Notorious Albanian gangster smuggles mobile phone into British prison cell to post birthday wishes to family

    An Albanian gangster jailed for 27-years for smuggling huge quantities of heroin and cocaine into Britain has been making a mockery of justice by running a social media account from his prison cell. Posing with fellow gang members, Valjet Pepaj, has even used Instagram to flirt with women on the outside, boasting that he expects to be free in four years. The 31-year-old was given a lengthy sentence in April 2018 after admitting three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He was jailed alongside two other men following a six month undercover police operation which resulted in the seizure of 50 kilograms of heroin and cocaine, worth in excess of £2 million.

  • Sean Hannity denounces Biden’s first week as ‘disastrous’ before the president completed a full day of work

    ‘The Biden administration is off to a very rocky start,’ Fox News host says

  • Former FBI official-turned-NBC News analyst speaks out against 'bureau bashing'

    Frank Figliuzzi says he decided to write his new book, ‘The FBI Way,’ in part to highlight the agency’s values and strict code of conduct.

  • WH announces initiatives to combat violent domestic extremism

    During a White House briefing on Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki announced the Biden administration’s plans to fight violent extremism in the U.S.

  • Tulsi Gabbard: Domestic-Terrorism Bill Is ‘a Targeting of Almost Half of the Country’

    Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic representative from Hawaii, on Friday expressed concern that a proposed measure to combat domestic terrorism could be used to undermine civil liberties. Gabbard’s comments came during an appearance on Fox News Primetime when host Brian Kilmeade asked her if she was “surprised they’re pushing forward with this extra surveillance on would-be domestic terror.” “It’s so dangerous as you guys have been talking about, this is an issue that all Democrats, Republicans, independents, Libertarians should be extremely concerned about, especially because we don’t have to guess about where this goes or how this ends,” Gabbard said. She continued: “When you have people like former CIA Director John Brennan openly talking about how he’s spoken with or heard from appointees and nominees in the Biden administration who are already starting to look across our country for these types of movements similar to the insurgencies they’ve seen overseas, that in his words, he says make up this unholy alliance of religious extremists, racists, bigots, he lists a few others and at the end, even libertarians.” She said her concern lies in how officials will define the characteristics they are searching for in potential threats. “What characteristics are we looking for as we are building this profile of a potential extremist, what are we talking about? Religious extremists, are we talking about Christians, evangelical Christians, what is a religious extremist? Is it somebody who is pro-life? Where do you take this?” Gabbard said. She said the proposed legislation could create “a very dangerous undermining of our civil liberties, our freedoms in our Constitution, and a targeting of almost half of the country.” “You start looking at obviously, have to be a white person, obviously likely male, libertarians, anyone who loves freedom, liberty, maybe has an American flag outside their house, or people who, you know, attended a Trump rally,” Gabbard said. The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021 was introduced in the House earlier this week in the aftermath of rioting at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month that left five dead. “Unlike after 9/11, the threat that reared its ugly head on January 6th is from domestic terror groups and extremists, often racially-motivated violent individuals,” Representative Brad Schneider (D., Ill.) said in a statement announcing the bipartisan legislation. “America must be vigilant to combat those radicalized to violence, and the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act gives our government the tools to identify, monitor and thwart their illegal activities. Combatting the threat of domestic terrorism and white supremacy is not a Democratic or Republican issue, not left versus right or urban versus rural. Domestic Terrorism is an American issue, a serious threat the we can and must address together,” he said.

  • Eleven trapped miners rescued in China after 14 days underground

    Chinese rescuers pulled 11 gold miners to safety on Sunday with most of them in good condition after 14 days trapped underground after an explosion, but 10 colleagues were still unaccounted for, state media reported. Rescue workers wrapped the barely responsive man in a blanket and took him to hospital by ambulance. Over the next few hours, 10 miners from a different section of the mine, who had been getting food and medical supplies down a shaft from rescue workers last week, were brought out in batches.

  • Biden reeled in a record-breaking $145 million in 'dark money'

    President Biden reeled in a record-breaking $145 million in so-called dark money from anonymous donors during his presidential campaign, topping the $113 million that went to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) before his failed presidential bid in 2012, Bloomberg reports.It's not surprising that Biden set the mark given that the $1.5 billion he hauled in overall was the most ever for a challenger to an incumbent president, but it's notable in large part because Democrats have been at the forefront of a movement to ban dark money in politics since it means that supporters can back a candidate without scrutiny. Plus, Bloomberg notes, anonymous donors "will have the same access to decision makers as those whose names were disclosed, but without public awareness of who they are or what influence they might wield." As Meredith McGehee, the executive director of campaign finance reform advocacy group Issue One, told Bloomberg, "the whole point of dark money is to avoid public disclosure while getting private credit."Still, it seems the Democratic Party was willing to embrace the strategy in the hopes of defeating former President Donald Trump, who only brought in $28.4 million from anonymous donors. Read more at Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit 'No way' McConnell has had a post-Trump 'epiphany,' political scientist says McConnell is already moving to strangle the Biden presidency

  • Focus group: Former Trump voters say he should never hold office again

    "Relief" is the top emotion some swing voters who used to support Donald Trump say they felt as they watched President Biden's swearing-in, followed by "hope."Why it matters: For voters on the bubble between parties, this moment is less about excitement for Biden or liberal politics than exhaustion and disgust with Trump and a craving for national healing. Most said Trump should be prohibited from ever holding office again.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.These were the biggest takeaways from our first Engagious/Schlesinger swing-voter focus groups on governance in the Biden era. * The two Jan. 21 sessions included 13 women and men who voted for Trump in 2016 but Biden in 2020, from a mix of the most competitive swing states, * While focus groups are not statistically significant samples like polls, the responses show how some voters in crucial states are thinking and talking about national priorities, expectations for Biden, and Trump's future.By the numbers: Ten of the 13 said their vote was more anti-Trump than it was pro-Biden, and nine said Trump should be barred from holding office again. * Eight support Trump's impeachment, but only one would would criminally charge him with inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. * None believes the election was stolen from Trump.Between the lines: Coronavirus was not the reason most turned against Trump. * Ten had made up their minds before last March; some had buyer's remorse almost immediately after the 2016 election. * Rather than one tipping point, voters mentioned his moral failings, weaponizing social media, acting unpresidential, bullying, firing Cabinet members for sport, antagonizing racial and partisan divisions in society and separating children and parents at the Mexico border. * Some felt duped for thinking he was a savvy businessman who could get things done that career politicians hadn't. * "I was just so over it," said one voter, Matt S. from Georgia."Joe Biden’s main value was to spare them four more years of Donald Trump," said Engagious president Rich Thau, who moderated the focus groups.What's next: Every member of the focus groups said they want the unity Biden called for in his speech. The most important things he can do, they said, are to get the virus under control, make the vaccine accessible and heal national divisions. * Biden said a lot of the "soothing" things "that needed to be said," said Kristi H. from Texas. * "It was so good to see everyone in masks," Lawrence G. from Florida said of the optics at the swearing-in. "It's just good to see people, maybe, taking it seriously."Details: All 13 want the $1,400 stimulus checks Biden is calling on Congress to pass. “I have friends and family who need that money,” said Jennifer C. of Texas. * All want Biden to embrace a moderate rather than liberal path. * Most favor the U.S. return to the Paris climate deal, but they split over a $15-an-hour federal minimum wage and revoking Trump's so-called Muslim travel ban. * Most expressed excitement or optimism around Vice President Kamala Harris. * Some worry Biden is too old, could be pulled too far to the left or could hurt the economy by increasing spending too much or raising taxes. Be smart: These voters aren't writing off the entire Republican Party for enabling Trump. Most said they'll make voting decisions on a case-by-case basis. * "Trump does not represent the entire Republican Party," said Matthew S. from North Carolina. "Overall, the Republican Party, it’s made up of people who are trying. They make mistakes just like the Democrats make mistakes."Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • $1 billion U.S. Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs after record winless streak

    A billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot that has been building for four months will be up for grabs on Friday, available to whoever can beat the one-in-302 million odds. "We generally see a lot of the sales occur on the day of the drawings," Mega Millions spokesman Seth Elkin, of the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, said by telephone. The selection of the six numbers will be the 37th semi-weekly drawing since the last grand prize winner was picked on Sept. 15, the longest jackpot dry spell Mega Millions has ever had, Elkin said.

  • Police: Black teens wrongly detained at Target in California

    The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department has said three teens, who are Black, were wrongly detained at a Target store in Westlake Village during a grand theft investigation last week. The teens — a 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds — from Thousand Oaks were walking home Jan. 17 after attending church with friends when they decided to stop at Target to buy snacks, the Ventura County Star reported. The teens said they were the victims of racial profiling by Target staff and county deputies.

  • Biden on collision course with Saudi Arabia that could upset Trump's alliance against Iran

    The Biden administration has already set itself on a collision course with Saudi Arabia after its director of National Intelligence vowed to declassify a report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. The push to release the intelligence community’s assessment of the murder of the dissident journalist, which is believed to implicate Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has the potential to trigger a major fallout with the kingdom. Avril Haines, who was confirmed in her new role on Thursday, told Congress “we will follow the law” regarding the report, referring to the Trump administration’s refusal to release the full version for US House representatives. The CIA is said to have concluded with a high degree of confidence that Prince Mohammed, or MBS - a close ally of the previous government - ordered the Washington Post columnist’s assassination at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. However, its contents have not been made public. MBS, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, has denied he ordered the murder and the Trump administration publicly stood by him despite international condemnation.

  • New U.S. defense secretary reaffirms U.S. commitment to defending Senkaku islands

    New U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday, during his first phone call with his Japanese counterpart, reaffirmed America's commitment to defending the disputed East China Sea islets known as the Senkaku in Japan, Jiji news agency reported. Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi confirmed that Article 5 of the U.S.-Japan security treaty, which stipulates U.S. defense obligations to Japan, covers the Senkaku Islands, Jiji said. The islets are known as the Diaoyu in China.

  • Roommate charged with murder after body of missing Oklahoma woman found in freezer

    A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after the dismembered remains of her missing roommate, Talina Galloway, were found in a freezer in the woods of Polk County, Arkansas last week. Talina, 53, was reported missing by her roommate, Kore Bommeli on April 17, 2020. Talina’s remains were found in the freezer on January 14, 2021. Bommeli, who has been a person of interest throughout the investigation, was located in Wisconsin and faces charges of murder and desecration of a corpse. Th

  • Arizona Republicans censure Cindy McCain, GOP governor

    Arizona Republicans voted Saturday to censure Cindy McCain and two prominent GOP members who have found themselves crosswise with former President Donald Trump. The censures of Sen. John McCain’s widow, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Gov. Doug Ducey are merely symbolic.