Trump goes after Drudge

Former President Trump attacked the Drudge Report in a post on Sunday, suggesting the conservative news aggregator was on the decline because its coverage of Trump had soured.

“Something happened, but when Drudge went anti-Trump, the site fell apart, very much like Ron DeSanctus,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “It happened instantly, without notice, but I believe I know the reason why.”

“Drudge had a big moment, but now it’s gone—Never to resurface again. It is totally irrelevant! That often happens when people cover ‘TRUMP’ unfairly. I love it!” Trump continued.

On Monday, the banner story on Drudge read ‘TRUMP ATTACKS DRUDGE,’ linking to Trump’s post.

Trump has a fraught history with Matt Drudge. For much of Trump’s first term in the White House, Drudge promoted positive news of the former president, but the site turned more negative in the year or two leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

In July 2020, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson labeled Drudge “firmly a man of the progressive left.”

In November 2020, after Trump lost the presidential election, Matt Drudge tweeted a photo of Trump and wrote “You’re fired.” The post became the banner of the site as well.

