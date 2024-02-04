Trump goes after Gavin Newsom in potty-mouthed interview with Maria Bartiromo

In a one-on-one with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Donald Trump triggered the network's censors during a portion of the interview in which he railed against Gavin Newsom, blaming him for almost every issue the state of California is currently suffering.

Perhaps triggered by Newsom calling him "damaged goods" and "not as entertaining as he once was" in a recent interview of his own, Trump fired back calling the governor "so much bulls**t."

"His state is doing horribly. You look at the homeless problem. You look at the people that are leaving. You have companies that are leaving. They're all leaving for other locations. I think Gavin's easy because California is a disaster."

Elsewhere in the exchange with Bartiromo, Trump talks about those dictator comments he made in the recent past — basically saying he was just joking at the time — and also works in a dig at Michelle Obama, weighing his odds against her with, "Look, I've seen polls where she doesn't do well. She may do well, but I've seen polls where I beat her easily."

Watch here:

Trump claims to Maria Bartiromo his comments about being a dictator were "made in jest" -- but then reiterates that he plans to "close the border" on his first day pic.twitter.com/TLgla2sKGj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2024