Trump goes on a Twitter tear hours after being impeached, says the '100% Republican Vote' is 'what people are talking about'

President Donald Trump went on a Twitter rampage on Thursday morning after the House voted the night before to impeach him, making him the third president in US history to be impeached.

The president retweeted dozens of messages defending himself from the constitutional process he's long disparaged.

He argued that the lack of Republican support for impeachment was evidence of an unfair, partisan process, which he described as "the greatest Witch Hunt in American history."

President Donald Trump retweeted dozens of messages early Thursday, hours after the House voted to impeach him, making him the third president in US history to be impeached.

Trump included messages defending himself from the constitutional process he's long disparaged and argued that the lack of Republican support for impeachment was evidence of an unfair, partisan process, which he described as "the greatest Witch Hunt in American history."

He wrote: "100% Republican Vote. That's what people are talking about. The Republicans are united like never before!"

The president also attacked Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, retweeting a video that showed her appearing enthusiastic about voting to impeach him.

Trump alternately poked fun at and slammed his impeachment during a rally in Michigan on Wednesday night.

"I just said to the first lady, you're so lucky I took you on this fantastic journey — it's so much fun, they want to impeach you, they want to do worse than that," he said. "And by the way, it doesn't really feel like we're being impeached."

He also strongly implied that a beloved Michigan congressman was "looking up" from hell after his wife voted in favor of impeachment.

