Trump goes to Walter Reed National Medical Center for 'portions' of annual physical exam

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump traveled to Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland on Saturday for "portions" of his annual physical exam, the White House announced.

"Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

His last physical exam in February 2019 yielded a clean bill of health for the president.

"I am happy to announce the president of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency, and beyond," Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, wrote in a memo released by the White House at the time.

Trump's health has been subject to some degree of speculation as he does doesn’t exercise regularly, beyond golf, and has acknowledged he takes a statin drug designed to lower his cholesterol.

His 2018 physical showed that Trump, at 6-foot 3-inches tall, had a body mass index of 29.9 last year, which places him in the overweight category on the verge of obesity, which is defined as a BMI of 30 or greater.

Contributing: John Fritze and Michael Collins, USA TODAY

