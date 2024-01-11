Trump is going live on Fox News tonight for first time in 2 years

Former President Donald Trump’s debate strategy throughout the GOP primary has been simple: Don’t participate in them, and when his opponents do, deprive them of as much oxygen as possible.

So it will go Wednesday night, when Trump takes the stage at 9 p.m. for a town hall hosted by Fox News as his leading opponents, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, debate on CNN at the same exact time.

Trump will face questions from a pair of tough interviewers in Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Some likely topics of discussion: Trump’s ongoing authoritarian rhetoric, the many legal cases pending against him and Chris Christie’s departure from the race hours earlier. One intriguing wrinkle is Trump’s tense relationship with Fox — this is his first live interview on the network in nearly two years — after it did so much to fuel his rise eight years ago.

