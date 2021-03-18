With Trump Gone, Republicans Can Finally Come Together To Attack Democrats

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Brodey
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Devaney/Getty
James Devaney/Getty

For more than four years, Republicans on Capitol Hill woke up every morning in the knowledge that, whatever they did, Donald Trump could turn their entire day upside down with a single tweet.

Now, with a far more predictable and laconic president, GOP lawmakers who spent years miraculously not having seen the latest tweet or just having no comment are once again finding their voice.

Just take Wednesday morning.

House Republicans held a press conference criticizing President Joe Biden’s immigration policy. Meanwhile, 40 lawmakers signed a joint letter to the White House accusing the administration of “unlawful” moves at the border.

These GOP messaging ploys warranted cameras, news articles, and prime placement in the Beltway’s most-read newsletters. And instead of ducking questions about the latest Trump outrage, Republicans were on the offensive, lambasting Biden at every opportunity.

Most Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill thought Trump would still drive the daily news cycles from Mar-a-Lago. But two months removed from office, the ex-president is locked out of the White House and, maybe more importantly, his Twitter account. On top of losing his favorite medium, he’s largely avoided interviews, save a Fox News interview he did by phone on Tuesday and another Fox interview in February. When he does weigh in, it’s through his personal office—almost always to settle political scores, not to shape the policy discussion.

That doesn’t mean Trump isn’t still the leader of the GOP. It will take years for Republicans to shake Trump—if they ever do. But in the halls of Congress, where reporters once hounded GOP lawmakers to respond to Trump’s latest unhinged missive, there is now a news void. And Republicans can already feel it.

“I get more airtime than I used to,” Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), a top-ranking Republican in the chamber, said Trump’s tweets “absolutely” used to suck the air out of the room. “It would happen regularly,” he said.

Senate Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill After Shambolic All-Night Debate

Cornyn added that Republicans don’t have to respond as much to tweets. “So I guess, in that sense, it’s a little bit easier,” he said. “But it's always a hard thing to do when you have 50 diverse and independent individuals.”

Those 50 GOP senators Cornyn referenced are a fractious bunch—an often unruly collection of big personalities in a small room. But, being in the minority, it’s far easier to coalesce against the opposition’s policies rather than rallying behind your own. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) argued recent Democratic considerations, like changing the legislative filibuster, would “get us all unified on a message.”

“Probably our most important message person right now is either Joe Biden or Nancy Pelosi,” Blunt said. “Because that's what's going to produce the unifying message for us.”

The reality of a political space absent Trump, however, isn’t entirely positive. Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) spoke on Wednesday about the need for Republicans to not become complacent as just an opposition party.

“When it comes to the two biggest issues, health care and climate, we've got to be offering solutions,” Braun said. “And if we don't do that, I think we'll be outmaneuvered again.”

A GOP Senate aide also described to The Daily Beast the dual sides of Trump’s messaging. He may have had a boundless ability to derail their best-laid plans—but he also had an unparalleled ability to vault anything to the top of the national conversation. When that aligned with the congressional GOP’s agenda, it was a powerful force multiplier. When it didn’t, which was often, it was a major headache.

This GOP aide added that the party now has more control over its agenda—and it doesn’t have to allow for chaos.

That chaos seemed to take over most days of the Trump presidency, but take just one day as an example. On June 9, 2020, Senate Republicans planned to spend the afternoon talking about a sweeping conservation bill and a GOP version of police reform legislation in response to George Floyd’s death. They’d lined up a succession of floor speeches, plus talking points on police reform for when GOP leaders went before reporters for their weekly press conference.

But Trump had other plans. That morning, he tweeted a conspiracy theory that an elderly man, brutally assaulted on tape by police in Buffalo during a protest, was somehow linked to “antifa.” Trump’s comment became the news. And as much as Republicans wanted press for their conservation bill, a top election year priority for some senators, as well as their police legislation, no one wanted to touch Trump’s tweet.

“I don’t comment on the tweets,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told reporters, echoing most of his colleagues. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), at the time the majority leader, also wanted no part of it. The GOP police reform legislation and their conservation bill—The Great American Outdoors Act—did not receive much ink that day.

Not having to worry about Trump’s erratic behavior and words does not mean, however, that Republicans have mastered communications.

In fact, Democrats don’t seem to think the GOP has improved its messaging much at all in Trump’s absence.

“With Trump, it was chaos,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a progressive who often makes the rounds on Fox News. “But there was still an energy and passion behind it. Whereas now, I think there's kind of a void.”

Khanna pointed to the GOP response to Biden’s signature achievement so far: the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

Republicans have struggled to find a convincing line of opposition to the popular legislation. They’ve argued it both doesn’t do enough, and does too much. They’ve argued it was too partisan, while acting in a completely partisan manner themselves—flatly opposing direct stimulus that Trump himself supported.

As Khanna said Wednesday, “I think they miscalculated.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Why COVID-19 and its side effects are riskier for pregnant people than a vaccine

    Pregnancy increases the risk for complications from COVID-19. The vaccine appears safe based on the 30,000 vaccinated pregnant people being tracked.

  • Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Wish Rob Kardashian Happy Birthday: 'The Light of Our Lives'

    Rob Kardashian celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday

  • Vice President Kamala Harris to Asian Americans: ‘We Stand With You’

    Vice President Kamala Harris, the first South Asian person to hold the office, delivered a message to the Asian American community Wednesday after a shooting Tuesday night left six Asian women and two others dead. “We stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people. But knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate,” she said in an address, noting that the motive in Tuesday’s shooting is still being investigated. Harris said the administration’s prayers are extended to the families of those killed, adding, “It speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it.” Also Read: Daniel Dae Kim, Mindy Kaling and More Denounce Atlanta Area Mass Shooting: 'Enough is Enough' Later on Wednesday, President Joe Biden denounced the “brutality against Asian Americans” and said he was in conversation with the attorney general and the director of the FBI as the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The shooting took place at three separate spas — Young’s Asian Massage Parlor, Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa — in the Atlanta area Tuesday night. The 21-year-old suspect was charged with four counts of murder and one count of assault in Cherokee County, where one of the spas is located. Officials have not yet announced any charges for the killings that took place at the two other spas in the city of Atlanta. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, nearly 3,800 incidents of violence, discrimination or other forms of harassment were reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center that tracks hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. There were a total of 1,691 incidents reported in California, representing nearly 45% of all reported incidents. Of those who reported incidents, 68% identified as women. “The reported shootings of Asian American women on Tuesday in Atlanta is an unspeakable tragedy — for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the AAPI community — which has been reeling from high levels of racial discrimination,” the organization Stop AAPI Hate tweeted on Tuesday night. “Few details have been released, including whether or not the shootings were related or motivated by hate. But right now there is a great deal of fear and pain in the Asian American community that must be addressed.” See Harris’ message in the video below. VP Harris to the Asian American community: "We stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people, but, knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity." pic.twitter.com/zCONHr3tX0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 17, 2021 Read original story Vice President Kamala Harris to Asian Americans: ‘We Stand With You’ At TheWrap

  • House Republicans vote to approve restoring earmarks after decade-long ban

    House Democrats introduced earmark reforms in late February, and the GOP just voted to repeal its outright ban of them. The Senate hasn't voted yet.

  • Eddie Murphy overjoyed to be dad of 10: ‘I don’t have one bad seed’

    Eddie Murphy is one proud papa of 10 kids, and let him tell it, he doesn’t have one bad seed in the bunch. “I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies,” the Coming 2 America star said in a recent appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, per PEOPLE. “The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s— is over … I found over and over again and along the way I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision,” Murphy added.

  • House to Vote on Reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act

    Given the prolonged fuckery that defined the 1,460 days Trump was in office, it’s not surprising that things that shouldn’t have been a problem, became a problem. After a government shutdown derailed its renewal on 2019, the House is set to vote on reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act.

  • ‘Kung Fu’ Team on Using Media Representation to Combat Anti-Asian Racism

    The cast and creator of The CW’s upcoming “Kung Fu” reboot are using their platform to condemn the recent influx in anti-Asian hate crimes. “So much about representation and inclusion is not so much that we as Asians need to see ourselves represented on the screens, but we need to be invited into people’s homes […]

  • Here Just Might Be the F1 Team to Watch in 2021

    Williams F1 driver George Williams says Alfa Romeo Impressed at Bahrain Test

  • The Latest: France set to unveil new restrictions amid spike

    France is set to announce new coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, including a potential lockdown in the Paris region and in the north of the country, as the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units spikes. Prime Minister Jean Castex is scheduled to detail new restrictions on Thursday. France's nationwide infection rate is about 250 per 100,000.

  • Adam Schiff: will the Democratic star of Trump's impeachment trial be California's next top cop?

    Congressman is a top contender for the role, but immigrant groups and criminal justice advocates say his record should disqualify him Adam Schiff, a representative from southern California, looks increasingly well positioned to be appointed as the state’s next attorney general. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP As the lead prosecutor in Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, Adam Schiff, the representative from southern California, became a household name, an icon of the anti-Trump resistance, and a rising star in the Democratic party. A year on, the congressman looks increasingly well positioned to be appointed as California’s next attorney general. But in Schiff’s home district, criminal justice and immigrant rights advocates say that his record as state senator and congressman, authoring legislation to increase the criminalization and incarceration of Black and brown Californians, should disqualify him from holding the position. “There’s this real disconnect,” said Jody Armour, a University of Southern California law professor who studies the intersection of race and legal decision making. “The country knows Schiff as sort of an icon. Here in California, we know him as someone who was, in many ways, one of the chief architects of mass incarceration.” Schiff has reportedly been lobbying Governor Gavin Newsom for the attorney general spot that will open up if the US Senate confirms Xavier Becerra as the health and human services secretary later this week. The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has given her blessings, and reportedly even a personal endorsement. Schiff, 60, began his career at a US district court in California, first as a law clerk and eventually as an assistant US attorney, rising to prominence for prosecuting the case against a former FBI agent convicted of spying for the Soviet Union. He was elected to the California state senate in 1996, and four years later moved to the US House of Representatives. There, he served as the chair of the powerful intelligence committee, becoming one of Pelosi’s closest confidants. As the lead impeachment manager pursuing Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Schiff’s fiery speeches gained him lavish praise from liberals, begrudging recognition from conservatives and $41m in campaign funds last election cycle. Schiff’s star power, his powerful allies in the Democratic party and fundraising prowess have set him up as a top contender for attorney general. ‘Tough on crime’ record California voters elect their top prosecutor every four years, but Becerra will be leaving his seat with a year of his term left – leaving it to Newsom to find a replacement until the next election. From there, Schiff could be in a better position than he currently is to run for US Senate, or even governor in the future. In recent years, and especially under Donald Trump, the California attorney general has become a national figure. Becerra launched more than 100 lawsuits against the previous administration, successfully sueing to block policies that would strong-arm local law enforcement to cooperate with immigration authorities, insert a question about immigration status into the US census, or end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (Daca) program, which gives temporary protection to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the US as children. California’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra, right, will be leaving his post with a year of his term left, which Governor Gavin Newsom will have to fill. Photograph: Rich Pedroncelli/AP Critics say Schiff’s appointment would run counter to the political progress on police reform and criminal justice made last year amid nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd. Armour, along with a number of academics, activists and advocates in California, have asked Newsom to appoint someone else. “One person alone is not responsible for California’s incarceration crisis. But Schiff stands out for his extreme punitiveness,” they wrote in a public letter. They pointed at Schiff’s legislative proposals and votes in the California senate in the late 1990s, which were in line with the “tough on crime” attitude of politicians in that era. Schiff authored several bills to toughen up the criminal justice system and immigration enforcement, including a proposal that would have expanded the three strikes law, one that would have allowed 14-year-olds to be tried as adults, and a bill to create juvenile “boot camps” for children who commit crimes while at school. On immigration, he authored a bill that would have made the hiring of an undocumented immigrant a crime punishable with jail time. Many of the most punitive criminal justice bills Schiff introduced never became law. They failed to get enough support in the legislature or were vetoed by both Republican and Democratic governors. More recently, as a US representative, Schiff sided with Republicans in 2017 to support the Thin Blue Line Act, which would have altered the federal criminal code to add the targeting or killing of a law enforcement officer to the list of offenses that could be sentenced with the federal death penalty. The law was criticized by civil rights organizations, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and it ran counter to policies espoused by Newsom, who issued an executive order to halt executions in California in 2019. The discrepancy between Schiff’s record and California’s priorities are noteworthy, at a moment when the state attorney general will serve as a key player in debates around police accountability, criminal justice reform and immigration. Under new California law, the state’s attorney general will take on the role of investigating all deadly police shootings of unarmed civilians. And the state is continuing to challenge Trump-era policies that restricted immigrant rights. In June, Schiff did disavow Jackie Lacey, the former Los Angeles district attorney who faced fierce backlash from the Black Lives Matter movement for her failure to prosecute police violence. “This is a rare time in our nation’s history. We have a responsibility to make profound changes to end systemic racism and reform criminal justice,” Schiff said. Schiff’s office did not respond to the Guardian’s request for response to the concerns detailed in advocates’ letter to the governor. The congressman has repeatedly brushed off questions about his attorney general ambitions in national news interviews. But Armour said he wished Schiff would explicitly reckon with his record, much like Biden and Kamala Harris – herself a former California attorney general – did in the lead-up to the 2020 elections. Newsom meanwhile has remained secretive about who his final pick will be. Other top contenders include Rob Bonta, an assembly member representing Oakland who has been endorsed by the Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, and Diane Becton, the Contra Costa county district attorney.

  • Bachelor 's Nick Viall Opens Up About 'Briefly' Dating January Jones: 'I Enjoyed My Time with Her'

    "She was a delightful, wonderful person," Nick Viall said of January Jones on Better Together with Maria Menounos

  • Democrats request financial records of Trump DC hotel, which former president had refused to hand over

    Former administration refused to hand over documents when asked in 2019

  • Bears mentioned as potential landing spot for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

    Teams have been calling the Jaguars about Gardner Minshew's availability. And the Bears could very well be one of those teams.

  • Andy Cohen Reveals Son Ben, 2, Started Saying 'I Love You': It's 'Just Melting My Heart'

    The Bravo star welcomed his baby boy via surrogacy in February 2019

  • Editorial: No, we’re not letting up: Release the full Jussie Smollett report

    In Chicago, two Cook County judges connected to the Jussie Smollett case face weighty decisions. The circumstances are poles apart, but the goal should be the same — justice that’s fair and transparent and rebuilds public trust. The TV actor was charged in early 2019 with faking a hate crime against himself, with the help of two other men. A month later, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx ...

  • Morgan Stewart and Husband Jordan McGraw Share First Photo of Newborn Baby Row's Face: ‘Those Baby Blues’

    Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw welcomed their daughter Row Renggli McGraw on Feb. 16

  • Families Trapped at the Border Say Biden Has Betrayed Them

    Adrees Latif/ReutersCIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico—Juanita thought that by now she and her two daughters, 12 and 4, would be somewhere in Texas. It didn’t really matter where, but a place safe and far away from the men who killed her husband and threatened her children. Instead, by the time you read this, she and her daughters are on their way back towards the killings and threats.Hundreds of families—mostly from Central America—are arriving at the border expecting to be welcomed into Joe Biden’s America only to be shocked by what they see as a betrayal and sent back to where they came from, according to migrants and shelter managers interviewed by The Daily Beast.Around 100,000 people were either apprehended by Border Patrol or turned themselves in to officials along the U.S.-Mexico border in February alone, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.DHS statistics show that more than 9,000 unaccompanied minors and almost 20,000 family units, were taken into custody along the border last month. El Paso and Rio Grande Valley remain the busiest crossing points.During the campaign, candidate Biden promised to sweep away some of President Donald Trump’s harshest border policies and implement a “humane” approach.The reality of Biden's immigration policy is slowly becoming clear, and it’s not what thousands of vulnerable migrants expected, nor needed. In an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Biden finally said it out loud in a message designed to discourage those who are desperate to escape their countries: “Don’t come over.”Mexican People Smugglers Celebrate the End of Trump and Say Biden Immigrant Surge Is Already UnderwayJuanita spoke to The Daily Beast while she packed up two small backpacks to start her journey back to Guatemala. “We thought this president was going to be different to us, but it is more of the same,” she said. “I feel he lied to us.”Juanita and her daughters left Guatemala early in February, fleeing the land where her husband was killed after a series of extortions, and driven by the hope of a new president who promised more humane immigration policies.“We crossed the border from Piedras Negras and turned ourselves in to the Border Patrol,” said Juanita. “They had us for only a couple of days in a shelter and then told us they will take us to a bigger shelter in Houston with more capacity for families,” she said.Instead, she and at least three other families were flown into El Paso only to be expelled within hours of landing on U.S. soil and sent to the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez.“They didn’t say anything to us. Only asked us to jump into a bus and then asked us to start walking. I only understood we were being sent back to Mexico after reading a sign that said ‘Welcome to Mexico,’” she said.No one was waiting for them on the Mexican side, as a proper deportation procedure demands. After being expelled from the U.S. they sat on a sidewalk and waited for hours without money, a cellphone, or knowing where they were.“They took our phones and our money in the U.S., and we were left without anything,” said Juanita, breaking up in tears.A woman who walked along the international bridge where Juanita and the other families were sitting helped them understand they were in Ciudad Juarez and walked them to Pan de Vida, one of the few local shelters with the capacity to take them in.“They got here in bad shape,” said the shelter director, Ismael Martinez. “The woman was scared and very disappointed and one of her daughters had an old diaper soaking wet.”Juanita and her kids are just one of the hundreds of families facing a new hurdle called Title 42, a federal order introduced by President Trump that fast-tracks deportations as a pandemic health measure.“Title 42 is traumatizing families,” said Amy Cohen, director for Every Last One, a non-profit organization helping migrant families and children. “This policy is putting all of the migrant population at risk.”According to Cohen, Juanita’s experience has become more and more common for migrants arriving at the border.“I’ve received tons of calls from people in this same situation. Although it is still very confusing why some families are being allowed to stay within the United States and some are immediately sent back to Mexico,” she said.Martinez, at the Pan de Vida shelter in Ciudad Juarez, said he currently holds 20 families who were expelled from the U.S. after crossing illegally from Mexico without any deportation process.“This is very common lately. Here at the shelter, I have 60 people, 20 families in the same situation. All of them have kids under the age of 10, and all of them are from Central America,” he said.Since the processing of migrants under MPP, a controversial Trump-era program, which sends asylum-seekers to Mexican cities to await hearings in American immigration courts, his shelter is now reaching capacity.Scam Facebook ‘Travel Agencies’ Tell Migrants Biden Has Thrown the Border OpenMarisa Limon, director for Border Hope Institute, a nonprofit organization advocating for social justice, said Title 42 is “specifically targeting Central Americans.”“Title 42 was a Trump policy that stayed with us. This program is targeting specifically Central Americans and that’s making this situation more complex,” she said.Limon said this policy is endangering migrants expelled back to Mexico where they are being kidnapped and extorted by criminals.“Shelters are almost at capacity, and being a migrant today in Ciudad Juarez is very dangerous. Migrants in Mexico have a target on their back for those looking to abuse them,” she said.Cohen said organized crime in Mexico preys on migrants as soon as they are on their turf."Organized crime lives off of migrants, and there is a big anti-immigrant community in Mexico making it even more dangerous for the families sent back,” she said.Cohen said that Title 42 program is “even worse” than Trump’s controversial MPP.“This is way worse than the MPP because, with MPP, Mexico had to shelter immigrants with the help of NGOs, but with Title 42 Mexico is not obligated to take responsibility for them,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Every 2021 Subcompact Crossover SUV Ranked from Worst to Best

    From the Ford EcoSport to the Mazda CX-30, these rankings will help you determine which small SUV is best for you. From Car and Driver

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • SpaceX posts a clearer look at the Starship SN10 test flight

    Elon Musk says SN11 is 'almost ready to fly' but first you can see everything that went right during the SN10 test flight.