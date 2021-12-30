Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Trump will get GOP's 2024 nomination if he wants it, top Republican says

The Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination belongs to former President Donald Trump – provided he wants it, a top GOP lawmaker said Wednesday night.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., made the claim during an appearance on Fox News’ "Hannity."

"Unless there's something coming out of left field I don't see coming, it's his nomination if he wants it," Graham told guest host Pete Hegseth. "The Republican base appreciated him. We don't appreciate all the things he does sometimes. But from a policy point of view, he was the most successful president from a conservative's point of view since Ronald Reagan."

"[Trump] will be in the White House in 2024 if he runs a disciplined campaign," Graham said.

Trump should remind Americans that he secured the southern border and destroyed the Islamic State caliphate, among other achievements, Graham said.

Republicans on Capitol Hill should talk about Trump's achievements during their elections, he added.

"Remember the Trump years on the border, ISIS, Afghanistan, … [and] energy independence," Graham said. "We should talk [about this] every day."

If Republicans focus on getting through to the American people with an "America-first" message, Graham said, 2022 will be "a blowout year" for the party in the House and the Senate.

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of helping pedophile Jeffrey Epstein abuse young girls

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison after a Manhattan jury found her guilty of five of six counts against her for trafficking teens to be abused by her and late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Story continues

"A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable – facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Damian Williams. "Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done."

He added: "I want to commend the bravery of the girls – now grown women – who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today’s result, possible."

The jury acquitted on a single count, enticement of an individual under the age of 17 to travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Devoted family man buried his dark past for 50 years – until just before he died

Just before Thomas Randele died, his wife of nearly 40 years asked his golfing buddies and his co-workers from the dealerships where he sold cars to come by their home.

They gathered to say goodbye to a guy they called one of the nicest people they’d ever known — a devoted family man who gushed about his daughter, a golfer who never bent the rules, a friend to so many that a line stretched outside the funeral home a week later.

By the time of their final visit last May at Randele’s house in suburban Boston, the cancer in his lungs had taken away his voice. So they all left without knowing that their friend they’d spent countless hours swapping stories with never told them his biggest secret of all.

For the past 50 years, he was a fugitive wanted in one of the largest bank robberies in Cleveland's history, living in Boston under a new name he created six months after the heist in the summer of 1969. Not even his wife or daughter knew until he told them in what authorities described as a deathbed confession.

PARTING WORDS

Ben Domenech outed U.S. "cultural, business, and academic elites" Wednesday on "Fox News Primetime," claiming the Chinese Communist Party has them "bought and paid for a thousand times over."

"The CCP is actively engaged in an effort to undermine our American way of life," Domenech said. " … But China is doing this with the active cooperation of our fellow Americans. Their partners in this project aren't just malevolent spies manipulating doofus California congressmen. It's none other than our own cultural, business and academic elites who[m] they have bought and paid for a thousand times over. Our elites now operate hand-in-glove with the Communist Party of China, doing its bidding even when it harms the freedoms and rights that are the birthright of every American."

