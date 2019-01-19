Trump government shutdown - live: President to make 'major announcement' on border dispute amid Mueller probe reports

Donald Trump is set to make a “major announcement” on the government shutdown and the US-Mexico border on Saturday afternoon as the standstill over funding for his proposed wall continues into its fifth week.

The White House has not provided any details about what exactly the president will reveal at 3pm EST today (8pm UK time), but he is not expected to sign the national emergency declaration he has been threatening to use for several weeks.

Mr Trump has been in a standoff with Democrats in Congress for the past 29 days after he refused to sign a government funding bill without $5.7 billion for his border wall.

The president is believed to be ready to offer the Democrats a deal to end the partial shutdown, with administrational officials telling the media he would be presenting some form of proposal.

There is no indication, however, that the offer is based on any breakthrough with the Democratic leadership.

In the latest instance of political brinkmanship over the shutdown, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cancelled her plans to travel by commercial plane to visit US troops in Afghanistan, saying the president had caused a security risk by talking about the trip.

Around 800,000 federal employees are on leave or working without pay since the shutdown began. Nine of the 15 cabinet-level departments have not been funded in almost a month.

The long shutdown may be hitting home for the president. Just 21 of the roughly 80 people who tend to his needs at the White House – from butlers to electricians to chefs – are reporting to work. The rest have been placed on leave.