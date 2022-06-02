Trump grand jury to hear from Raffensperger
Georgia’s top elections is appearing before a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election (June 2)
The special grand jury is investigating potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election,
A memo sent by a lawyer with ties to the Trump Campaign to Rudy Giuliani is now in the hands of the House Committee investigating the Capitol attack.
Mastriano's lawyer provided receipts that confirmed he'd chartered buses to the January 6, 2021 rally that turned violent, POLITICO reported.
A prosecutor told jurors in closing arguments at a criminal trial Tuesday that there is overwhelming evidence that organizers of a “We Build The Wall” campaign to raise millions of dollars for a wall along the U.S. southern border defrauded investors by lying to them. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman urged Manhattan federal court jurors to deliver guilty verdicts on fraud and conspiracy charges against the lone defendant: Timothy Shea. “You will quickly see that the evidence is overwhelming,” the prosecutor said as he delivered a rebuttal after defense attorney John Meringolo told the jury that an acquittal was the only fair verdict.
Exciting, risky and widely misunderstood, cryptocurrency has been the investment story of the last decade. But, with their fortunes falling in 2022, are Bitcoin and all of the digital tokens that came...
Are these the last days of Pompeii for Republicans like Kari Lake and Kelli Ward who think the last election was stolen?
LONDON (Reuters) -Approaching the 100-day mark in a war that he refuses to call by its name, Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man intent on conveying the impression of business as usual. As his army fought its way into the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk this week, Putin was making awkward small talk in a televised ceremony to honour parents of exceptionally large families. Since the start of May, he has met - mostly online - with educators, oil and transport bosses, officials responsible for tackling forest fires, and the heads of at least a dozen Russian regions, many of them thousands of miles from Ukraine.
Bill Barr had left the Trump administration weeks before the riot, after saying the Justice Department found no widespread fraud in the 2020 election.
Legislation authorizing marijuana for medical use in North Carolina and developing a system to grow, sell and regulate cannabis was recommended by a state Senate committee Wednesday, nine months after it last surfaced.
The warship served for nearly 50 years and spent more than a decade in mothballs before the Navy made a deal to scrap it for a cent.
Rep. Tom Rice faces a Trump-backed challenger in the upcoming June 14 primary. He's said that what Trump did on January 6, 2021 "is what dictators do."
Working from home isn’t for every industry, employer or worker, but it can lead to more productivity and happiness. [Opinion]
'Jim Crow' smear proves untrue as Georgia voting rolls increase
It's not the first time someone looking for frisbees was attacked by an alligator in Taylor Lake. Another man was bitten in the face in 2020.
The North Carolina firebrand is under investigation for allegedly “pumping and dumping” the “Let’s Go Brandon” meme coin. CoinDesk found his Ethereum wallet.
A North Carolina family’s dream vacation to the Bahamas was nearly spoiled by a group of thieves.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is pushing back on claims from MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell that voter fraud occurred in her home state during the 2020 elections. “We have a name for this in Wyoming. Lunacy,” Cheney said in a tweet on Tuesday after Lindell’s comments were published. On Wednesday, Cheney’s reelection campaign issued…
This one was personal between the Republican House member and the MyPillow boss.
The jet has a maximum speed of 2,468 kph and a travel range of 5,926 kilometers.
A Memorial Day weekend shooting on a Las Vegas-area freeway was an apparent ambush by Hells Angels members on rival Vagos biker gang members returning from a veterans cemetery ride, according to a police report made public Tuesday. Richard John Devries, who police identified as the Las Vegas Hells Angels chapter president, and club recruits Russell Smith and Stephen Alo were arrested late Sunday, several hours after the shooting on U.S. 95, according to Henderson police reports.