Trump greeted with prolonged applause when he made a surprise appearance at UFC 287 with Mike Tyson and Kid Rock

Former President Donald Trump attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 287 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 8, 2023. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at UFC 287 in Miami on Saturday night.

He sat front row with Kid Rock, Mike Tyson, and UFC president Dana White.

The recently indicted former president was greeted with enthusiastic applause by many in the crowd.

The Kaseya Center in Miami was filled with enthusiastic applause from fight fans when former President Donald Trump when made a surprise appearance at the UFC 287 event on Saturday night.

Videos and photos posted on social media show the former president entering the arena with Kid Rock, Mike Tyson, and UFC president Dana White sitting in the front row with them.

His eldest son, Donald Jr., was also in attendance.

In one video, Trump stands and waves to the crowd, many of who were clapping, amid cheers and chants of "USA!"

His appearance at the event comes after he pleaded not guilty last week to 34 charges relating to a 2016 hush-money payment to the adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump was in the audience at the Kaseya Center to watch the main event of Israel Adesanya versus Alex Pereira and the fight between vocal Trump supporter Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns.

Masvidal praised Trump from inside the ring, pointing at him and saying: "Greatest president in the history of the world, I love that guy."

Masdival also praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump's greatest political rival, and started a "let's go Brandon" chant in an insult to President Joe Biden.

At one point, UFC fighter Kevin Holland came over to speak with the former president from the cage after he beat Santiago Ponzinibbio.

