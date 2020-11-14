Trump greets throngs of supporters at DC rally

President Donald Trump greeted hundreds of right-wing supporters Saturday who gathered in Washington, D.C., to back his claims that he beat President-elect Joe Biden in last week’s election.

Trump wowed throngs by waving as his motorcade rolled past the demonstrators, who gathered to support his long-shot bid to stay in power.

Dozens of flag-waving supporters jogged alongside the presidential motorcade as Trump rode past them.

The pro-Trump demonstration, estimated at about 2,500 people and growing, was expected to attract a hodgepodge of far right-wing and white nationalist groups including the Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys.

The rally is being held under the monikers Million MAGA March, the March for Trump and Stop the Steal, a slogan used to spotlight unfounded claims that Democrats used widespread ballot fraud to win.

Some leftist groups are planning counterdemonstrations in Washington and other cities, but there were no immediate reports of clashes.

Biden won the election with 306 Electoral College votes, 36 more than the 270 he needed to be elected president. Trump has won 232 electoral votes.

The Democratic president-elect is ahead by more than 5 million votes in the popular vote.

Trump broke his weeklong silence Friday to tout the effort to create a vaccine for coronavirus.

He didn’t admit election defeat but vaguely referred to “some other future administration,” a suggestion that he knows his days in the White House are numbered.

