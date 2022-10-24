Trump: Griffin should be fired from ‘The View’

Former president Trump tore into his onetime communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Sunday, saying she should be fired by ABC as a co-host of it hit daytime political talk show “The View.”

“Alyssa Farah totally misrepresented her true feelings about me and the Trump Administration in order to get her job at ratings disaster CNN, and a seat with the low IQ people at The View,” Trump said in TruthSocial post.

“Look at what she said about me, and that doesn’t include the beautiful letter she sent and other statements she made. They should fire her for misrepresentation or fraud. Release the letter, Alyssa!”

Trump also shared a string of tweets from Farah Griffin in December of 2020 praising Trump and calling it “an honor of a lifetime” to serve in his administration.

Since leaving Trump’s White House, she has turned sharply critical of the former president, decrying him and his supporters for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Farah Griffin was hired by CNN as a contributor shortly after leaving the Trump administration and over the summer was tapped by ABC to replace Meghan McCain, another Republican Trump critic, as a co-host of The View.

Farah Griffin has pushed back on assertions from her critics on both the left and right that she has changed her political positions or become more critical of Trump to gain notoriety.

Earlier this fall, she threw cold water on President Biden’s assertions that so-called “MAGA” Republicans are embracing fascist ideology, saying “the vast majority of his [Trump] supporters are not.”

