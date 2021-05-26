Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maroosha Muzaffar
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Trump has called the criminal probe a &#x002018;witch-hunt&#x002019;&lt;/p&gt; (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump has called the criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’

(ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has blasted the Manhattan district attorney for convening a grand jury that will decide whether to indict him should prosecutors present the panel with criminal charges.

Mr Trump accused Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr of “being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors” and called the probe a “witch-hunt.”

Two sources close to the investigation revealed to the Washington Post that the grand jury that will meet three days in a week for the next six months, could indict him on criminal tax evasion and other charges related to the Trump Organisation’s business affairs.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Trump said: “This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history. It began the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and it’s never stopped.”

“No other president in history has had to put up with what I have had to,” Mr Trump said. He promised to fight “like I have been for the last five years.”

Prosecutors have said that they will look into the former president’s business dealings before his election in 2016 “including whether the Trump Organisation manipulated the value of real estate properties to defraud insurance companies and banks.”

The Washington Post also reported that the district attorney is also “examining the compensation provided to top Trump Organisation executives”.

Mr Trump said: “This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors.” He added in his statement: “Our country is broken, our elections are rigged, corrupt, and stolen, our prosecutors are politicised.”

Experts have claimed that the move by the district attorney proves that the investigation into Mr Trump and his criminal charges has progressed.

Rebecca Roiphe, former Manhattan assistant district attorney who is now a professor at New York Law School, told the Washington Post that the “recent step of seating a long-term panel shows that Vance’s investigation has progressed to the point that prosecutors will visit the grand jury, present evidence and witnesses, and potentially ask that charges be considered.”

Mr Vance Jr’s criminal investigation against the former Republican president began in 2018.

Read More

James Newman represents the UK at Eurovision

Senators try to salvage legislation on Jan. 6 commission

AP FACT CHECK: House GOP falsely blames Biden for gas prices

Recommended Stories

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Iconic New York tower bans solo visitors in a bid to cut down suicides

    Since opening in March 2019, the Vessel has attracted about 2.5 million visitors

  • Judge dismisses Steve Bannon's fraud case after Trump pardon

    Former White House strategist Steve Bannon's federal fraud charges were dismissed by a federal judge in New York City on Tuesday because of his presidential pardon by former president Trump.Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres' decision to dismiss the criminal charges over a scheme to privately finance a southern border wall follows a months-long legal fight over how to deal with Bannon's pardon when related cases are before the court.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: While Trump pardoned Bannon as one of his final acts in office in January, he did not do the same for Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea, all of whom were also charged for allegedly defrauding donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a crowdfunding campaign.Prosecutors had asked the judge to dismiss Bannon, who pleaded guilty last year to the charges, as one of the defendants in the case, rather than dismissing the indictment.Details: Torres noted in her order that prosecutors didn't dispute that Bannon's pardon was valid and that "it is not the practice of this district to remove a defendant from the docket without resolution of the indictment."But she added that "pardon implies guilt," quoting an 1853 New Jersey Supreme Court rule."'If there be no guilt, there is no ground for forgiveness … A party is acquitted on the ground of innocence, he is pardoned through favor. And upon this very ground it is that the pardoning power is never vested in a judge.'"What they're saying: Bannon's attorney Bob Costello told the Washington Post the judge had "reached the right result" as an "unconditional pardon should always result in the dismissal of the indictment." He noted to the Wall Street Journal that Bannon "has never been found guilty of anything, and he's not guilty."The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office declined to comment on the ruling.Read the judge's memorandum and order, obtained by the Court Listener, via DocumentCloud: Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. signals in no rush to send COVID-19 shots to Taiwan

    The top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan on Wednesday signalled Washington was in no hurry to send COVID-19 vaccines to the island, noting its infection numbers remained comparatively low, although he said talks were continuing on the issue. After months of relative safety, Taiwan is battling a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases, but has only vaccinated around 1% of its more than 23 million people. Taiwan's government says millions more vaccines are on the way, and last week the health minister spoke to his U.S. counterpart to ask for help after President Joe Biden said he would send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June.

  • A show of support for George Floyd across the U.S.

    Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in handcuffs with his neck pinned to a Minneapolis street under a white police officer's knee, become the face of a national movement against police brutality and bias in the U.S. criminal justice system.His dying words, "I can't breathe," have echoed as a slogan in street demonstrations that convulsed the United States and the world last summer in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic.Scores of demonstrators filled the streets in New York, with demonstrators in places like Lynn Massachusetts showing supportBiden's Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, was widely criticized for political rhetoric seen as inflaming racial tensions heightened in the aftermath of Floyd's death.

  • Trump calls New York criminal probe a 'witch hunt' and claims a poll shows he is the frontrunner in 2024

    "... Our prosecutors are politicized, and I will just have to keep on fighting like I have been for the last five years!" Trump said.

  • A woman's 23andMe kit revealed her biological father is a retired doctor who used his sperm in her mom's fertility treatment, lawsuit claims

    A lawsuit alleges Dr. Martin Greenberg used his sperm in Bianca Voss's intrauterine insemination in 1983. She'd paid him to find an anonymous donor.

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines reportedly donated $1,000 to a Texas school board candidate trying to ban teaching about systemic racism

    Chip and Joanna Gaines donated $1,000 to his sister Shannon Braun's campaign for a Texas school board. She wants to ban critical race theory.

  • William Shakespeare, the first man in the world to publicly get the COVID-19 vaccine, died of an unrelated illness

    Coventry councillor Jayne Innes, his friend, said the "best tribute to Bill" is to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the BBC reported.

  • The secret memo Bill Barr used to clear Trump of obstruction of justice, and why the Biden DOJ wants to keep it under wraps

    The Biden DOJ is in the unusual position of trying to shield one of the most controversial legal episodes of Trump's presidency from becoming public.

  • Democrats consider the possibility of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seeking a restraining order against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Greene recently chased Ocasio-Cortez down a hallway as the two left the House chamber, shouted at her, and accused her of supporting terrorists.

  • 'Greater Idaho' took one step closer to being a real thing this week, as 5 more counties have voted to secede from liberal Oregon in hopes of joining conservative Idaho.

    The proposed new border for the Greater Idaho movement would see more than 70% of Oregon's land be incorporated into Idaho.

  • Seth Rogen says he doesn't understand comedians who complain about cancel culture: 'If you've made a joke that's aged terribly, accept it'

    "Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last," Seth Rogen said recently while promoting his new essay collection, "Yearbook."

  • Rob Lowe says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to Montecito, California, means 'the neighborhood is never going to be the same'

    "Once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighborhood is never going to be the same," Rob Lowe told E! News' "Daily Pop."

  • Kelly Osbourne denies plastic-surgery speculation after people said she looked unrecognizable in a recent selfie

    Kelly Osbourne said in an Instagram video that she'd had only "a couple of injections" in her lips, jaw, and forehead.

  • Stephen Curry was the NBA's biggest steal for years, but could now sign back-to-back $200 million contracts

    Stephen Curry made just $11 million when he won his first MVP. Now he's eligible for a second $200 million contract.

  • Kinzinger calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to be kicked out of GOP conference over Holocaust remark

    “What we can do as a party is take a stand and say you don’t belong in our conference,” the Illinois lawmaker said.

  • Chris Cuomo Made a ‘Mistake,’ CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Tells Concerned Staffers

    Theo WargoCNN boss Jeff Zucker on Tuesday addressed network staffers’ concerns over the revelations that primetime star host Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to the multiple sexual harassment allegations against him.During a Tuesday afternoon town-hall meeting with staff, Zucker claimed he understood the “unease” over Cuomo’s conduct, saying “in no uncertain terms” that it was a “mistake” for the primetime star to participate in strategy calls advising his politically powerful brother.“He did cross a line,” Zucker said.Last week, The Washington Post reported that Cuomo joined strategy calls helping plan his powerful brother’s rebuttals to mounting allegations that he harassed multiple women and made some female staffers feel uncomfortable. According to multiple sources who were present on one meeting, the CNN host even mentioned invoking “cancel culture” as a way to combat the claims.The CNN boss said he personally voiced his displeasure to Cuomo, and that he had considered the options for how to handle the star host’s unfolding scandal. Ultimately, Zucker said that rather than suspending Cuomo, the network decided the host should have to go on-air and personally apologize to his viewers.And so during his 9 p.m. ET broadcast, Cuomo declared that it “will never happen again” and insisted he “knows where the line is.”In a statement following the Post bombshell last week, CNN admitted “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.” The network added that Cuomo would not be disciplined further.But the top anchor’s decision to secretly participate in the strategy calls assisting his embattled brother has, indeed, irked numerous network staffers. CNN insiders who spoke with The Daily Beast this week expressed frustration with the network’s handling of the incident, saying Cuomo should have faced more serious consequences.“I’m very disappointed in the network,” said one current on-air personality. “I think some disciplinary action, at a minimum, was required in this situation.” The source added, “As a woman who works here, I feel a little let down, to be honest.”Staff were particularly interested in Tuesday’s town hall following one of the more eventful weeks for the network following a high-profile sale and the departure of one noteworthy on-air contributor.During the call, Zucker said that Rick Santorum was given an opportunity to apologize for what the CNN boss referred to as the ex-senator’s “inappropriate and racist” comments about Native Americans, but because he refused to do so, the network ultimately fired the conservative pundit.And elsewhere in Tuesday’s town hall, Zucker downplayed the impact of AT&T’s decision to merge WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, with Discovery. Asked about whether CNN could be spun off as part of the deal, the network chief said he did not think that was “in the cards.”And when pressed on his own future at the network, Zucker said he plans to have “conversations with the right people very soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Leaked video from PGA Championship shows just how much Brooks Koepka doesn't like Bryson DeChambeau in golf's best and ugliest rivalry

    The years-old rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau nearly boiled over at the PGA Championship.

  • Larsa Pippen’s affair with a married man didn’t end well. His wife has choice words

    Larsa Pippen’s 2020 fling thing with Malik Beasley ended with a bit of a thud.