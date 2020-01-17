Trump gushes about Giuliani: He is 'one of the great crime fighters in the history of our country'

Rudy Giuliani is President Trump's personal Batman.

On Thursday, Trump had nothing but high praise for Giuliani, his personal lawyer. He told reporters in the Oval Office that Giuliani is "one of the great crime fighters in the history of our country" and "having him on my side is a great honor for me." Giuliani, he enthused, was also "the greatest mayor in the history of New York."

Giuliani is a central figure in the impeachment case against Trump. On Tuesday, House Democrats made public new evidence provided by one of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas. Parnas was arrested last fall and charged with campaign finance violations. He has since been cooperating with House impeachment investigators. In one letter Parnas handed over, Giuliani asked Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky for a meeting, adding that he made the request with "the president's knowledge and consent."

When asked about the letter, Trump said, "I don't know about a specific letter, but if he wrote a letter it wouldn't be a big deal."

