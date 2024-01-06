Trump had dinner at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, housekeeper claims

Donald Trump distanced himself from his former friend Jeffrey Epstein since his arrest in 2019 - Davidoff Studios Photography/ARCHIVE PHOTOS

Donald Trump visited Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion for dinner, but would eat with staff in the kitchen, a former housekeeper has claimed in new court filings.

Juan Alessi, who worked for the disgraced financier until 2002, said that Mr Trump would visit from his own nearby Mar-a-Lago resort and spend the evening at Epstein’s mansion.

The property is where Epstein is alleged to have carried out many of his sex attacks against underage girls who were hired to perform massages.

Mr Trump has distanced himself from his former friend since his arrest in 2019, telling reporters that he “knew [Epstein] like everybody in Palm Beach knew him” and that the pair were not especially close.

However, Mr Alessi told lawyers in a deposition released as part of a defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, that Mr Trump would visit the house in Palm Beach for dinner.

“He would come, have dinner. He never sat at the table. He ate with me in the kitchen,” Mr Alessi said.

He added that Mr Trump would not receive massages in the house because he had his own spa at Mar-a-Lago.

Photographs from the late 1990s and early 2000s show Mr Trump and Epstein socialising together in Palm Beach. In one image, the former president and the paedophile pose with their respective girlfriends Maxwell and Melania Knauss, who would go on to become Mr Trump’s wife.

In a 2002 interview with New York Magazine, Mr Trump described Epstein as a “terrific guy” and appeared to address his interest in young women.

“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Mr Trump said.

Donald Trump (left) poses with Melania Knauss, who would go on to become his wife, and Epstein and Maxwell in 2000 - Davidoff Studios Photography/ARCHIVE PHOTOS

The pair ultimately fell out over a real estate deal in Florida in 2004, when both tried to buy the same house.

Mr Trump is mentioned several times in the latest release of documents. In one deposition, a woman working for Epstein said he would “call up Trump” to go to a casino, after an unscheduled visit to Atlantic City in New Jersey.

Elsewhere in Mr Alessi’s testimony, he said he had waited for Maxwell to receive a massage before taking her to Mar-a-Lago.

The former housekeeper’s evidence names several other high-profile figures, including the Duke of York and his then-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Asked whether the prince would have massages in Epstein’s home, he replied: “Prince Andrew, yes, Prince Andrew spent weeks with us,” adding that the massages would take place “daily”.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by either Ms Ferguson or Mr Trump.

More than 100 files from a 2015 defamation action by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers, against Maxwell are expected to be released in the coming days.

They follow a New York judge’s decision to unseal documents that had previously been held confidentially, after an application by The Miami Herald.