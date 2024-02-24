Trump and Haley face off in South Carolina

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – It’s primary election day in South Carolina and the two remaining Republican candidates Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are going head-to-head.

Former president Donald Trump is looking to win South Carolina and wrap up the Republican nomination.

Haley says she’s hoping for enough votes to stay competitive in the race.

“We’re not slowing down. We’re keeping our foot on the gas,” Haley said.

Trump seems poised add another state to his primary election sweep.

Haley argues voters don’t want a Trump Biden rematch, but Trump is laser focused on beating President Joe Biden.

“Crooked Joe Biden, you’re fired. Get out of here,” Trump said.

He’s looking to rally support by convincing voters this election is high stakes.

“Our country is being destroyed and the only thing standing between you and it’s obliteration is me,” Trump added.

Trump’s campaign is complicated by his various legal issues.

“They’re trying to steal my liberty. If there’s any shred of justice left, they will fail,” he said.

Haley says Trump is bound to spend more time in a courtroom than on the campaign trail.

“That’s not how you win a general election. That’s why Republicans won’t win if Donald Trump is the nominee,” Haley said.

Win or lose in South Carolina, Haley says she’s staying in this race.

“We have a country to save, and I’m not going to stop until we do that,” she added.

Trump is accusing Haley of hurting the Republican party by not dropping out saying the sooner he can focus on defeating President Biden, the better.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.