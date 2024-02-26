Trump, Haley to hold campaign rallies in NC ahead of primary election. How to go.

Former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will hold rallies in North Carolina this weekend ahead of the presidential primary election on March 5.

Trump has won every Republican primary election so far, most recently beating Haley in her home state of South Carolina last weekend.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also planning a visit to North Carolina this week to discuss the Biden administration’s investments in the economy.

How to see Nikki Haley in NC

Haley plans to hold a rally at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Charlotte.

She’ll speak at Norfolk Hall at Suffolk Punch. The rally is free to attend.

How to see President Trump in NC

Trump will hold a get-out-the-vote rally in Greensboro on Saturday, where he will deliver a speech at 2 p.m.

The rally will be at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and is free to attend.

In-person early voting for the primary ends on Saturday at 3 p.m. Voters can also cast their ballots in-person on Election Day on March 5. Absentee ballots must arrive by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Harris to speak on economy in Durham

Harris will visit Durham on Friday to discuss “the Biden-Harris administration’s historic investments in strengthening entrepreneurship, increasing access to capital and supporting small businesses throughout the country including in our underserved communities.”

She’ll be joined by Gov. Roy Cooper and Wally Adeyemo, U.S. deputy secretary of the Treasury.

This will be Harris’ second trip to the state this year and her 10th trip overall since taking office.

Last month, Harris visited Charlotte to announce $285 million in spending on mental health services for schools.

Her visit, which included a panel on violence prevention, came after a shooting in uptown Charlotte on New Year’s Eve.