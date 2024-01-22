Trump and Haley rally in New Hampshire after DeSantis exits 2024 presidential race

Two Republicans remain in the primary race with just one more full day before New Hampshire voters head to the polls.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race Sunday and is now endorsing Donald Trump.

Trump continues to hit Haley on the campaign trail, saying she isn’t conservative enough.

The former U.N. ambassador insists she is the candidate best positioned to beat President Joe Biden in the general election.

“There are lot of influencers who may not have the best of all of the people at heart,” said Sheryl Wookey. “What I feel is her ability to listen and compromise.”

New Hampshire’s traditional independent streak and more moderate pool of primary voters translated into a big attendance at a rally for Nikki Haley in Exeter Sunday night.

“I think she knows the country and is a great choice. I’m voting for her,” said Dennis Wagner.

A rally held for Donald Trump about 25 miles north in Rochester at the same time also brought out the crowds.

People waited outside in the cold for hours to see the former president.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be proud of someone who’s gunna take care of this country instead of letting it go down the tubes,” said Elizabeth Copley.

Unwavering Trump supporters believe the New Hampshire primary is his to lose.

“It shows that the American people are fed up with the current administration,” said Joe Kenney. “Get on board because Donald Trump is going to be the nominee.”

New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan is predicting record turnout for the Republican primary on Tuesday.

Scanlan, a Republican who oversees elections in the state, said that 322,000 people could vote in the GOP primary.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

