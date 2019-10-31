In Trump's America, impeachment is another 'witch hunt'

MANHEIM, Pa. — This small town is nestled in the rolling hills where America’s urban coast begins to give way to the heartland. Yet at a Halloween party thrown by President Trump’s campaign here on Wednesday night, those dividing lines were cut deeper. Among his supporters here, Pennsylvania Dutch country isn’t simply a distinct region. It’s an entirely different nation.

Trump’s people see the borderlines. Cynthia Lane, a blond woman from a small Philadelphia suburb, explained that the president’s America has different television networks.

“I think that what we are hearing on one news station and what we are hearing on another are completely different news, so we aren’t living in the same country,” she said.

Lane and her friend Joyce were wearing matching pointed hats and handmade T-shirts that declared they were “good” witches for Trump. She explained that the costume signaled her view that the impeachment inquiry is an “ongoing witch hunt.”

Cynthia Lane, right, and her friend Joyce at a "Halloween Witch Hunt Party" hosted by the Trump campaign in Manheim, Pa., on Wednesday night. (Photo: Hunter Walker/Yahoo News) More

Trump’s America has its own view of impeachment. While polls show that almost half the country — including over 10 percent of Republicans and about 46 percent of independents — supports impeachment, everyone in the crowd at Wednesday night’s event who spoke with Yahoo News viewed the investigation as a grand conspiracy.

The recent history of this part of Pennsylvania shows the fault lines that have erupted around the country since Trump narrowly won the 2016 election. He was sent to the White House by the Electoral College thanks to key battleground states like Pennsylvania. Much like the rest of the country, the state has deep internal divisions. Trump’s victory was largely owed to rural areas. The state’s three biggest cities all went for Hillary Clinton. Here in bucolic Lancaster County, Trump was ahead by nearly 20 percent. Overall, he won Pennsylvania by a little over 44,000 votes. That slim margin ensures the state — which went to the Democrats in 2012 — will be hotly contested in 2020. And the result may depend, in part, on how voters view impeachment.

The impeachment inquiry was the theme at the event in Manheim. It was billed as a “Halloween Witch Hunt Party” in the Trump campaign’s online invitation. The bash was held in a small conference room at a cavernous facility that featured a hotel, rock walls, basketball courts, batting cages and various other indoor sports fields. Tickets were free, but the crowd that came still filled only about half the space in the room.

Attendees were treated to bright orange jack-o’-lantern editions of the president’s trademark “Make America Great Again” hats and speeches from four stars of the unique Trump media ecosystem. The Trump-loving YouTube personalities known as Diamond and Silk kicked off the event with a standup routine of sorts that included quips about impeachment and mocking Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Democratic presidential candidate who is five years older than Trump, for being old enough to need “Social Security.”

“Are we all on the Trump train?” Diamond asked. “When I say ‘all aboard,’ you say ‘choo choo!’”

“Choo choo!” the audience roared on command.

Mercedes Schlapp, Trump’s former White House communications director, and her husband, Matt, a veteran conservative activist, were up next. The Schlapps explained that they’d come from Washington, D.C.

“We apologize because we live amongst the swamp creatures,” Matt Schlapp said.

The Schlapps, who purchased a $3.1 million home 15 minutes from the U.S. Capitol last year, suggested they like it much better in Trump country than in Washington.

“We had to get in our car and drive,” Matt said. “We love being out here, by the way. It’s beautiful.”