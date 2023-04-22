Trump Hands Pizza To Floridians, And Twitter Users Don't Dig His Delivery Style

Former President Donald Trump put a new twist on the concept of hand-tossed pizza as he picked up slices and handed them out to a crowd in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday.

Trump, following a speech at the Lee County Lincoln-Reagan dinner, stopped by Fort Myers’ Downtown House of Pizza to grab a pie with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and reached into a pizza box and offered onlookers slices by hand.

The former president also took a bite of a slice and offered it to a willing participant among a “Trump”-chanting crowd, then laughed.

“Does anyone want a piece that I’ve eaten?” shouted Trump before proclaiming that the slice was “good” as he placed it back in the box and grabbed another slice to hand out.

Trump stopped at a pizza place tonight after giving a speech in Fort Myers and handed out slices to supporters. He then took a bite out of a slice of pepperoni pizza and said, “Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?” pic.twitter.com/KoZYAzuhma — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) April 22, 2023

Real ‘Man of the People’ here. pic.twitter.com/TLzc3ifQkr — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 22, 2023

Trump’s delivery method got panned by Twitter users, including one who suggested that the Trump-touched slices would end up on eBay by Saturday.

The smooth brains were screaming for a piece of trump-bitten pizza like it was the 1960’s and the pizza was named Paul.



What the actual fuck is wrong with these people? — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) April 22, 2023

Most people just put the pizza box on the table and let everybody take a slice. Not this guy. pic.twitter.com/0hIUteIPiQ — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 22, 2023

The @GOP’s sloven Overlard slobbers over pizza before handing out crusts he can’t chew. https://t.co/tUtzNfME3d — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) April 22, 2023

Okay, don’t ruin pizza for me.



You can have Big Macs and wrestling, and paper towels and boxing, golf and Diet Coke, Florida and ketchup….but for the love GOD, STAY AWAY FROM PIZZA — 🇺🇸Dastardly Democrat 😈 (@LifeLongWanderR) April 22, 2023

Oh man, I love pizza that is passed from person to person! — MobBelvin (@kmahl13) April 22, 2023

Related...