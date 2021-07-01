Trump Hasn’t Been Charged, But The Prosecution Of His Company Isn’t Good News For Him

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zoe Tillman
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Former president Donald Trump wasn’t charged in the indictments unsealed Thursday accusing his company and a longtime executive of financial crimes, but it doesn’t mean he’s off the hook.

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg were jointly charged with carrying out a tax fraud scheme dating back to March 2005, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday afternoon. Weisselberg, who has worked for the Trump family since the 1970s, was also charged individually with grand larceny and with falsifying tax records related to $1.76 million in “indirect” compensation he allegedly received from the Trump organization which wasn’t properly reported and wasn’t taxed.

The indictment makes few references to Trump himself. Aside from acknowledging that he owns the Trump Organization, the former president is only mentioned in relation to payments made to cover private school tuition for Weisselberg’s family members, which were originally made via personal checks signed by Trump and later drawn from a trust in Trump’s name. In 2016, Weisselberg allegedly directed a staff member to remove references to himself from the tuition entries in Trump’s general ledger, for which he is charged with falsifying business records.

Trump’s personal legal exposure remains open-ended. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office made clear on Thursday that the investigation into Trump’s business dealings remains “active” and “ongoing.”; New York State Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is investigating the Trump Organization as well, put out a statement saying that the “investigation will continue, and we will follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead.” Trump’s own lawyer Ronald Fischetti told reporters that when prosecutors informed him that his client wouldn’t be charged in these first indictments, they also said the probe wasn’t over.

Weisselberg has refused to cooperate with the investigation so far, according to numerous news reports. But many a criminal defendant has vowed to fight, only to cut a deal once they’ve been charged and prison suddenly is a reality. Weisselberg has worked in some capacity for the Trump family for decades and described himself as Trump’s “eyes and ears” from an “economic standpoint.” His cooperation could open a whole new chapter in the probe.

One big unknown is how much to read into the fact that the Trump Organization — a company that Trump has run for decades, with the exception of the last four years when he was president — was charged, but not Trump himself. It could mean prosecutors don’t have the evidence as of now to personally tie him to the criminal activity they alleged against Weisselberg and the company. It could also mean that they do have evidence against Trump, but are sitting on it as they explore other potential charges.

The indictment doesn't touch on other issues that the district attorney’s office and the New York state attorney general’s office have publicly acknowledged they were investigating, including whether Trump and his company had improperly inflated the value of assets, including various properties, to get loans and tax benefits.

The prosecution places a large dark cloud over his business interests, regardless of whether Trump personally is ever charged. Even if Weisselberg stands by his boss and refuses to take a deal and cooperate, a trial would likely reveal even more internal information about the Trump Organization’s finances and how it operates; Trump has fought in court for years to shield his personal financial records as well as documents related to his company and his family from Democrats in Congress probing his affairs.

Trump has denounced the investigation as part of a larger series of politically motivated attacks by his Democratic foes. In a June 28 statement responding to news reports that indictments were imminent, he called it “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time,” repeating one of his favorite phrases to attack the Russia investigation and his two impeachments.

He also delivered a preemptive attack on any effort to hold the company criminally liable for how it had managed its affairs, saying in the June 28 statement, “They just leaked that we were given one day, today, to make our case about things that are standard practice throughout the U.S. business community, and in no way a crime.”

Trump’s response to the release of the indictment and arraignment of his company and a longtime top executive on Thursday was less specific: “The political Witch Hunt by the Radical Left Democrats, with New York now taking over the assignment, continues. It is dividing our Country like never before!”

Conventional wisdom held that Trump was shielded from facing criminal prosecution while he was in office. In 2000, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel issued a memo stating that a sitting president was immune to federal prosecution. That memo wasn’t binding on state prosecutors and it was never tested in court, but a Trump indictment while he was president was considered an unlikely scenario because any attempt to charge him would have almost certainly triggered a fierce constitutional showdown.

The Supreme Court did rule last summer that Trump couldn’t avoid criminal investigation altogether while in office and cleared the path for the New York district attorney’s office to enforce the grand jury subpoena for years of Trump’s tax returns.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller probed whether Trump tried to obstruct his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election but ultimately declined to make a “prosecutorial judgment” either way. However, Mueller wrote that there was “substantial evidence” Trump committed potentially obstructive acts and made clear his final report did not “exonerate” Trump.

Then-attorney general Bill Barr announced that he’d determined Mueller’s evidence wasn’t “sufficient” to find Trump committed crimes; a legal fight over public access to an internal memo that Justice Department officials submitted to Barr at the time regarding that issue is ongoing. A partially unsealed version of the memo revealed that officials had determined that regardless of Mueller’s findings, Trump would have been immune from federal prosecution under the 2000 memo.

Once Trump was out of office, all bets were off. Former presidents and high-level government officials continue to enjoy some legal protections against being sued or hauled into court over actions they previously took in an official capacity, but there’s no such immunity for criminal acts.

More on this

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan civilians prepare to fight the Taliban

    55-year-old Dost Mohammad Salangi recites poetry as he leads a group of men to a look-out post north of the Afghan capital Kabul.He’s one of the hundreds of former "mujahideen" fighters and civilians taking up arms to fight the growing Taliban insurgency, as foreign troops leave the country."We do not wish that any of our brothers (Taliban) would be killed, but if they impose war on us, oppress us and encroach on women and people's property, even our seven-year-old children will be armed and will stand against them because their fight is not jihad but power-seeking."U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO said they would pull out the roughly 10,000 foreign troops still in Afghanistan by Sept. 11.The 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York that prompted the mission.The United Nations envoy for Afghanistan said this week the Taliban had taken more than 50 out of 370 districts and was positioned to control provincial capitals.Armed mainly with old assault rifles, pistols and grenade launchers, men like Salangi have joined local shopkeepers and traders as part of a loosely-formed Public Uprising Force trying to reclaim some of those areas.A spokesman for the Afghan defense and security forces said Afghans keen to take up arms against the Taliban were being absorbed intro the structure of territorial army forces.But some political analysts warn of the growing risk of a return to civil war as more groups took up arms.

  • Watch Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg being led into court in handcuffs

    Weisselberg turned himself in on Thursday to face charges in the Manhattan District Attorney office's investigation into the Trump Organization.

  • Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Charged With 15 Felony Counts in Tax Scheme

    The Trump Organization and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg have been charged with 15 felony counts in what prosecutors call a long-running scheme to evade taxes, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. Weisselberg, who was accused of evading taxes on $1.7 million in income and surrendered to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., pleaded not guilty and was released on his own personal recognizance. Trump Organization attorney Alan Futerfas stated after the arraignment that “political

  • Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

    Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

  • Michelle MacDonald says she will appeal Minnesota Supreme Court’s suspension of her law license

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday indefinitely suspended perennial high court candidate and West St. Paul family law attorney Michelle MacDonald over a pattern of professional misconduct. MacDonald, a Republican, cannot petition for reinstatement for four months, a penalty the Supreme Court said was appropriate for her repeated misconduct that continued even after a previous license ...

  • China's Xi pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan, gets stern rebuke

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete "reunification" with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to "smash" any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Communist Party as a dictatorship. China, which considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory, has stepped up efforts under Xi to assert its sovereignty claims, including regular flights by fighter jets and bombers close to the island. "Solving the Taiwan question and realising the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people," Xi said in a speech on the 100th birthday of the ruling Communist Party.

  • CNN Reporter Booed After Asking Trump About Apology For Capitol Riot

    Jim Acosta asked the question during an event in Weslaco, Texas, featuring Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the former president.

  • Trump: 'Who shot Ashli Babbitt?'

    Former President Donald Trump asked who was responsible for the death of one of the Jan 6. Capitol rioters.

  • Donald Rumsfeld, Killer of 400,000 People, Dies Peacefully

    Karin Cooper/GettyThe only thing tragic about the death of Donald Rumsfeld is that it didn’t occur in an Iraqi prison. Yet that was foreordained, considering how throughout his life inside the precincts of American national security, Rumsfeld escaped the consequences of decisions he made that ensured a violent, frightening end for hundreds of thousands of people.An actuarial table of the deaths for which Donald Rumsfeld is responsible is difficult to assemble. In part, that’s a consequence of hi

  • Former South Carolina lawmaker suspended from Pentagon job

    A former South Carolina state lawmaker and failed congressional candidate has been placed on leave from her Pentagon job during a probe into allegations of an unauthorized release of classified information, according to her attorney. Since early 2019, Katie Arrington has been working as chief information officer for the Acquisition and Sustainment Office at the Defense Department, overseeing a cybersecurity initiative.

  • Trump 'emboldened' by Trump Organization indictment, adviser says

    Trump 'emboldened' by Trump Organization indictment, adviser says

  • Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader

    He fled in 2017 while on bail facing treason charges and was detained with the help of Interpol.

  • Arizona ballot recount: Arizona Republic takes state Senate, Cyber Ninjas to court for election audit records

    The Arizona Republic has demanded records from the state Senate and a contractor that could shed light on the ongoing audit of the 2020 election.

  • San Jose Will Force Gun Owners to Cover Costs of Gun Violence After Mass Shooting

    Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance

  • House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy asks why Democrats aren't holding hearings on COVID-19 deaths instead of the Jan. 6 insurrection

    Although Democrats already held hearings on COVID-19 deaths in March, McCarthy said China's role should take precedent over investigating January 6.

  • Trump CFO Accused of Massive Scheme to Hide $1.7M From Tax Authorities

    Timothy Clary/GettyFormer President Trump’s family business and its chief financial officer have been charged with tax crimes for a sprawling scheme in which they paid high-level executives a huge chunk of their real salaries “off the books,” according to an indictment unsealed Thursday afternoon.The Manhattan district attorney’s office alleges the scheme went on for 15 years, and has charged the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg with criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records, g

  • Why Can't Americans Go to Canada?

    Americans can now vacation in France, where the one-dose vaccination rate is 49%, according to the nonprofit Our World in Data; they can also go to Spain, where the rate is 51%, and Greece, 45%. But, with very limited exceptions, they still cannot travel to Canada, which, according to one source — the University of Oxford — is leading all countries globally in single-dose vaccination rates. In mid-June, to the frustration of many on both sides of the border, Canada announced it was extending res

  • Kim Jong-un: North Korea sees 'grave incident’ after Covid lapses

    Kim Jong-un has berated top officials in a rare sign of the pandemic's severity in the country.

  • Jake Tapper Puts Donald Trump's Mocking Of TV Ratings In Proper Perspective

    The CNN anchor told the former president that, had he incited and inspired a deadly riot, he "might not be out there bragging about how many viewers it had."

  • Washington lawmaker dons yellow Star of David during speech against vaccine mandates

    A Washington lawmaker wore a yellow Star of David, a symbol Nazis forced upon Jews as an identification marker throughout the Holocaust, during a speech in which he railed against vaccine mandates.