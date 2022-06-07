Trump Haunted By Unpaid Bills
Memphis politicians are refusing to pay for Donald Trump’s security escort for an upcoming rally since Trump himself hasn’t paid a bunch of bills to other towns for security.
Gun control legislation in the U.S. House is likely to pass, but it will likely face an uphill battle in the Senate. Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) about the Protecting Our Kids Act's chances of becoming law and a new safety bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security that warns about online extremism.
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) blasted Fox News on Tuesday, saying the network’s coverage makes it hard for politicians to get news to conservative viewers. “I know CNN and the new leadership is looking at going more toward the middle and getting a broader viewership but Fox has the predominance of the Trump supporters and Republicans,”…
Former D.C. Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone, who suffered a heart attack during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, said that he doesn’t believe upcoming congressional hearings will “move the needle.” “Unfortunately, I don’t believe that it’s going to move the needle,” Fanone said on CNN, noting that he would be in…
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is beefing up her campaign coffers in an effort to stave off GOP challenger Katie Arrington in the closing days of the Republican primary race for South Carolina's 1st District. Mace has taken in more than $4.1 million in contributions through May 25, the deadline for pre-primary fundraising reports, and has $1.4 million cash on hand. The pre-primary receipts for Arrington, a former state lawmaker who also sought the seat in 2018, amounted to more than $909,000, according to federal filings.
An “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a murder has been caught.
You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen faces a gauntlet of tough questions about how the Biden administration has handled the economy in Congress this week, after admitting she was "wrong" about the path inflation would take. Yellen testifies to the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday and the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday, thrusting one of the most experienced, yet least political of Joe Biden's advisers into the hot seat as Republicans hammer the president over inflation that has reached 40-year highs. As Treasury secretary, Yellen, 75, was a key voice predicting price rises would be "transitory" through 2021 even as some analysts and investors warned the U.S. economy could overheat.
This week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles is an opportunity for Vice President Kamala Harris to showcase her work in the region
China's sputtering economy has a lot riding on its consumers, who are just now emerging from lockdowns in Shanghai and other big cities. "I've lost the lion's share of my income since Beijing called a stop to after-school sports clubs in April," said Wu, a 37-year-old with two daughters. The five-week-long near-shutdown of the Chinese capital under China's stringent COVID-19 measures was eased on Monday.
The “A League of Their Own” Amazon series based on Penny Marshall’s popular 1992 comedy film will premiere Aug. 12. Amazon announced the news via a first look teaser, set to the classic Stevie Nicks song “Edge of Seventeen.” The teaser can be seen below. Both the show and film version of “A League of […]
Mac Jones is growing into his role as a team leader.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss President Biden's tariff waiver on solar panels for the next two years and his push towards clean energy manufacturing in the U.S.
Russia's Sberbank has yet to process the first payment from Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) under a deal set up before the Ukraine war to enable IPL to pay for Belarusian potash using rupees rather than dollars, according to a letter seen by Reuters and two sources familiar with the issue. The faltering pre-war payment deal bodes ill for India's plan to create rupee-rouble trade mechanisms that can bypass dollar and euro payments to avoid U.S. and Western sanctions imposed after Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. IPL set up a rupee account with Sberbank's New Delhi branch in early February at the request of Belarusian Potash Company (BPC), as Belarus faced steadily tougher U.S. sanctions since a 2020 election Washington called fraudulent.
A police force admitted its officers have been using the gun range near homes in Devon without permission for eight years.
Two British icons meet over a cuppa.
The latest on Ukraine after 100 days at war with Russia. And tropical storms hit South Florida. It's the weekend's biggest news.
The co-founder of the group formed by ex-Republicans says the Texas governor "has gone full-on MAGA" in his quest for a third term.
A high pressure system will bring above normal temperatures across the state by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Cornyn is facing the ultimate test of his power
Weeks after NASA decided to postpone testing of its next-generation Space Launch System to make repairs to the rocket, it’s ready to try again.