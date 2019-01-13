Trump has hidden details of his encounters with Putin from White House officials

President Donald Trump has gone to extraordinary lengths to conceal details of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including on at least one occasion taking possession of the notes of his own interpreter and instructing the linguist not to discuss what had transpired with other administration officials, current and former US officials said.

Mr Trump did so after a meeting with Putin in 2017 in Hamburg that was also attended by then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. US officials learned of Mr Trump's actions when a White House adviser and a senior State Department official sought information from the interpreter beyond a readout shared by Mr Tillerson.

The constraints that Mr Trump imposed are part of a broader pattern by the president of shielding his communications with Mr Putin from public scrutiny and preventing even high-ranking officials in his own administration from fully knowing what he has told one of the United States' main adversaries.

As a result, US officials said there is no detailed record, even in classified files, of Mr Trump's face-to-face interactions with the Russian leader at five locations over the past two years. Such a gap would be unusual in any presidency, let alone one that Russia sought to instal through what US intelligence agencies have described as an unprecedented campaign of election interference.

Special counsel Robert Mueller III is thought to be in the final stages of an investigation that has focused largely on whether Mr Trump or his associates conspired with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. The new details about Mr Trump's continued secrecy underscores the extent to which little is known about his communications with Mr Putin since becoming president.

After this story was published online, Trump said in an interview late Saturday with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro that he did not take particular steps to conceal his private meetings with Putin and attacked The Washington Post and its owner Jeff Bezos.

He said he talked with Mr Putin about Israel, among other subjects. "Anyone could have listened to that meeting. That meeting is open for grabs," he said, without offering specifics.

When Mr Pirro asked if he is or has ever been working for Russia, Mr Trump responded, "I think it's the most insulting thing I've ever been asked."

Former US officials said Mr Trump's behaviour is at odds with the known practices of previous presidents, who have relied on senior aides to witness meetings and take comprehensive notes then shared with other officials and departments.

Mr Trump's secrecy surrounding Mr Putin "is not only unusual by historical standards, it is outrageous," said Strobe Talbott, a former deputy secretary of state now at the Brookings Institution, who participated in more than a dozen meetings between President Bill Clinton and then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s. "It handicaps the US government – the experts and advisers and Cabinet officers who are there to serve [the president] - and it certainly gives Putin much more scope to manipulate Trump."

A White House spokesman disputed that characterisation and said that the Trump administration has sought to "improve the relationship with Russia" after the Obama administration "pursued a flawed 'reset' policy that sought engagement for the sake of engagement."

The Trump administration "has imposed significant new sanctions in response to Russian malign activities," said the spokesman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity and noted that Mr Tillerson in 2017 "gave a fulsome readout of the meeting immediately afterward to other US officials in a private setting, as well as a readout to the press."

Mr Trump's allies said the president thinks the presence of subordinates impairs his ability to establish a rapport with Mr Putin, and that his desire for secrecy may also be driven by embarrassing leaks that occurred early in his presidency.

The meeting in Hamburg happened several months after The Washington Post and other news organisations revealed details about what Mr Trump had told senior Russian officials during a meeting with Russian officials in the Oval Office. Mr Trump disclosed classified information about a terror plot, called former FBI director James Comey a "nut job," and said that firing Comey had removed "great pressure" on his relationship with Russia.