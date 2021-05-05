Trump Hints at 2024 Run, Says Supporters Will Be ‘Very Happy’

Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
Former President Trump said recently that his supporters will be “very happy” when he ultimately announces whether he will launch a presidential bid in 2024.

“The answer is I’m absolutely enthused. I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time,” Trump said in an interview with Candace Owens on her Daily Wire talk show, Candace.

“As you know, it’s very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement,” the former president said in the interview, which will air Tuesday evening.

“You know for campaign-finance reasons, you really can’t do it too early because it becomes a whole different thing,” he added.

Launching a presidential campaign would leave Trump subject to financial-disclosure forms and election laws that prescribe how he can raise and spend money.

“Otherwise I think I’d give you an answer that you’d be very happy with. So we’re looking at that very, very seriously,” he said. “All I’d say is: stay tuned.”

Owens also jokingly asked Trump if she could join him as his running mate if he decides to run for president.

“What a good choice that would be. That would be fantastic. You would be fantastic,” Trump said.

In a poll by Echelon Insights in March, 60 percent of Republican respondents said they would “definitely” or “probably” back the former president in a GOP primary if it were held today.

Trump is one of a growing pool of potential 2024 GOP candidates, which includes former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, and senators Marco Rubio (Fla.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Tom Cotton (Ark.).

However, Haley has indicated that she will not run if Trump joins the race. It remains to be seen if that will be the case with other potential candidates.

Meanwhile, CNN reported late last month that Trump is exploring plans to once again hold Make America Great Again rallies as soon as this month.

