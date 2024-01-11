Trump hints at VP pick during Fox News town hall

Former President Trump on Wednesday suggested he knows who’s in the running as his vice presidential pick should he win the GOP nomination.

Trump attended a Fox News town hall in Iowa, where anchor Martha MacCallum asked who would be in contention to join him on the Republican ticket.

“Well I can’t tell you that really. I mean, I know who it’s going to be,” Trump said.

Asked if he’d be willing to consider any of the people who ran against him in the primary, Trump indicated he would.

“I’ve already started to like Christie better,” Trump quipped, referencing former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dropping out of the primary race earlier in the day while criticizing fellow candidate Nikki Haley in the process.

NBC News reported that a Trump campaign adviser clarified that nothing is finalized in terms of a vice presidential pick.

Trump is the dominant front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, maintaining a comfortable lead in national and state-level polling dating back to when he announced his candidacy in November 2022.

Polling averages from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ show Trump leading his GOP rivals by 53 percentage points in national surveys, by 36 points in Iowa and by 11 points in New Hampshire.

Trump has largely been mum about who he might choose as a running mate, though he has named South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) as an option he’d consider. The former president is not expected to pick his previous running mate and vice president, Mike Pence, for another campaign.

Trump allies have pushed for a female running mate, with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) and Haley among others mentioned.

