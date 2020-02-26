Trump hires college student as top White House official

President Donald Trump walks along the colonnade to greet Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020: REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A university student has been given a top role in the White House, according to three administration officials with knowledge of the matter.

James Bacon, a 23-year-old student at George Washington University, will reportedly become the director of operations for the White House’s Presidential Personnel Office (PPO), Politico reported.

The White House’s website says the PPO oversees “the selection process for presidential appointments”.

Mr Bacon will succeed Katja Bullock, who, at more than 50 years his senior, worked under both Bush administrations and the Reagan administration.

The recently-named head of the PPO is John McEntee, 29, a former personal aide to Mr Trump.

Mr McEntee reportedly called a meeting last Thursday in which he asked officials to root out Trump critics from their midst, according to the US news website Axios.

Some suggest that Mr Bacon and Mr McEntee’s appointments are a sign that Trump wants to install loyalists and purge critics from his administration.

This comes as Mr Trump’s battle against the “deep-state” has increased since he was acquitted in the impeachment hearings.

Prior to his alleged recruitment, Mr Bacon worked at the Department of Transportation alongside his studies.

He also worked as a White House liaison at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, officials said.

Mr Bacon is thought to have put his studies on hold while he worked on the Mr Trump’s campaign, meaning he will finish his degree later than scheduled.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

Read more

Stone judge condemns juror ‘harassment’ as Trump tweets fresh attack

Trump called Obama 'a psycho' for not banning flights over Ebola virus

Trump defends handling of coronavirus amid widespread criticism