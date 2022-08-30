Trump hires former Florida solicitor general to lead defense in FBI investigation of top secret documents found at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump has hired Chris Kise, a former Florida solicitor general, and ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis, to represent him in the explosive Justice Department probe that led to the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida and subsequent discovery of boxes of confidential materials, NBC News reported Tuesday.

The DOJ is set to respond Tuesday to the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago this month.

The filing is due ahead of a Thursday hearing in which U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is set to hear arguments on the matter.

A highly regarded attorney, Kise has won four cases before the Supreme Court and several in the Florida Supreme Court. His addition to Trump’s defense marks a dramatic upgrade from his current team, which has made a string of embarrassing rookie mistakes and has been outmaneuvered by federal prosecutors.

Trump’s lawyers last week asked for the appointment of a special master who’d be tasked with reviewing the records taken during the Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Florida property and setting aside documents protected by claims of legal privilege. Cannon on Saturday said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint such a person but also gave the Justice Department an opportunity to respond.

On Monday, the department said it had already completed its review of potentially privileged documents and identified a “limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.”

With News Wire Services