Trump hits back at ‘bum’ Christie after debate attacks

Former President Trump slammed Chris Christie following the former New Jersey governor’s criticism of him during Wednesday night’s GOP presidential debate in Southern California.

Christie, a fellow 2024 Republican presidential candidate and frequent critic of the former president, took several jabs at Trump throughout the debate, including calling him out for skipping the event.

“You’re not here tonight, not because of polls and not because of your indictments. You’re not here tonight because you’re afraid of being on this stage and defending your record,” Christie said, speaking to Trump through the camera.

Christie went on to accuse the former president, who is leading the Republican primary field, of “ducking” out of campaign-related events. Trump notably skipped the first GOP debate, held last month in Milwaukee, opting instead for an interview with political commentator Tucker Carlson.

“You’re ducking these things. And let me tell you what’s going to happen: You keep doing that, no one up here is going to call you Donald Trump anymore, we’re gonna call you Donald Duck,” Christie told Trump from the debate stage.

Christie sends message to Trump: ‘We’re gonna call you ‘Donald Duck’

Trump fired back against Christie in a Truth Social post, calling the former governor a “bum.”

“Chris Christie is talking about the job he did as Governor. He had a 9% approval rating. N.J. wanted to throw the “bum” out,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added, “Also, I built almost 500 miles of Wall (not 50, Sloppy Chris!), got Mexico to give us 28,000 soldiers (free of charge!), and had the safest and best Border in U.S. History, with record low drugs coming in!”

Trump has consistently cited his wide lead in the polls as his reason for not joining the other 2024 Republican contenders on stage.

As counterprogramming to the second debate Wednesday night, he delivered a speech to autoworkers in Michigan.

Trump rips into Biden as he seeks to woo Michigan autoworkers

