Trump hits back at Fox and Lincoln Project after brutal ad gets under his skin

Former President Donald Trump hit back at Fox News and the Lincoln Project after the #NeverTrump group got under his skin with an ad that aired at his golf resort in New Jersey.

Deriding the GOP group as “sleaze,” Trump vowed to sue Fox for approving the ads for broadcast.

“The (Lincoln Project) should not be allowed to “false advertise,” and Fox News should not allow it to happen,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “See you all in Court!!!”

Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson wasted little time chortling about Trump’s hissy fit.

“Oh, Donald. I’ve got a 10am ET meeting, but I’ll be back to scourge you in a bit,“ Wilson tweeted.

“Trump’s threat to sue the Lincoln Project today is like Trump himself; impotent, flabby, and pathetic,” Wilson added in an interview with Mediaite.

Trump was apparently rattled by the ad, entitled Sucker. It accuses the former president of fleecing his loyal supporters to line his own pockets.

The hard-hitting piece warns Trump’s MAGA backers that he is less interested in winning back the White House than in “propping up his failing business empire” with hundreds of millions in donations.

“It was a sucker’s game all along,” the ad intones. “And you know who the sucker is? It’s you.”

Trump claimed that Fox has turned against him, citing its decision to run the ad. He blames former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a GOP rival and member of the Fox News board.

“The Paul Ryun run Fox only has high standards for “Trump” ads, but not for anyone else,” Trump wrote, misspelling Ryan’s name.

It’s not the first time the Lincoln Project has succeeded in rattling Trump or his family.

In another recent ad, the group of Republican media gurus warned Trump that someone inside his inner circle, or perhaps even a relative, must’ve tipped off the feds about the top-secret documents he stashed at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“Someone who you trusted betrayed you,” the ad states. “Now you’re the first president to have his home raided by the FBI.”