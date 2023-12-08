Trump hits Christie after strong debate showing: ‘Not fit to run for President’

Former President Trump took a swing on Friday at former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.) after his stronger debate showing.

“Sloppy Chris Christie is not fit to run for President. He is suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “According to all, he came in LAST in the debate, and I came in FIRST, as I have in all of the debates, without even being there. MAGA!”

Christie went after the former president during Wednesday’s Republican primary debate. The former New Jersey governor got into a tense back-and-forth with rival candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) over Trump during the event.

“There’s no mystery to what he wants to do. He started off his campaign by saying, ‘I am your retribution.’ Eight years ago, he said, ‘I am your voice,’” Christie said of Trump.

“This is an angry, bitter man who now wants to be back as president because he wants to exact retribution on anyone who has disagreed with him, anyone who’s tried to hold him to account for his own conduct, and every one of these policies that he’s talking about are about pursuing a plan of retribution,” Christie contended.

This isn’t the first time Trump has come after Christie in relation to a debate. Back in September, Trump called him a “bum” in a post on Truth Social after Christie heavily criticized him in a GOP primary debate.

“Chris Christie is talking about the job he did as Governor. He had a 9% approval rating. N.J. wanted to throw the ‘bum’ out,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

