Trump Hits Out At North Korea Over 'Very Important' Test

What Happened

Responding to North Korea's latest “successful test of great significance,” President Donald Trump said on Sunday that if Kim Jong Un continues to act “in a hostile way,” he could lose “everything,” according to CNBC.

“Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way. He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore,” said President Trump on Twitter.

“He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States or interfere with the U.S. Presidential Election in November,” added Trump.

Why It Matters

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) earlier reported that the country had conducted a “very important” test at its Sohae satellite launch site on Dec. 7, 2019.

“The results of the recent important test will have an important effect on changing the strategic position of the DPRK once again in the near future,” said a spokesman for the Academy of National Defense Science.

Meanwhile, the North Korean envoy to the UN, Kim Song, made it clear that denuclearization is off the negotiating table now.

"We do not need to have lengthy talks with the US now, and denuclearisation is already gone out of the negotiating table," said Kim in a statement on Saturday, reports BBC.

Photo Credit: Donald Trump via Twitter

