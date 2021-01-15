Trump to hold departure ceremony at military base on morning of Biden inauguration, say reports. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump plans to hold a departure ceremony at a military base on the morning of Joe Biden’s inauguration, say reports.

The outgoing president wants to leave office with the event at Joint Base Andrews before he flies to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on his final Air Force One ride.

The ceremony may include a colour guard and even a 21-gun salute, officials told USA Today.

And there may also be a red carpet and a military band, according to The New York Times.

Mr Trump, who was impeached for an unprecedented second time on Wednesday, is expected to leave the White House for the last time early on inauguration day.

He will become the first president to snub his successor’s inauguration since the 1860s, but Vice President Mike Pence has said he expects to attend the event.

Traditionally, the outgoing president has met with the incoming first family at the White House before the swearing in ceremony at the Capitol Building.

The vice president has also reportedly called his successor Kamala Harris to congratulate her and offer help.

The federal government is also reportedly set to spend $500,000 on a deep clean of the White House, which has seen a string of Covid infections, before Mr Biden and the first lady move in.

Mr Trump was impeached in the House for “incitement of insurrection” following the mayhem, and will be tried by the Senate after his departure from office.

The riot left five dead, including a US Capitol Police officer and a San Diego woman shot by law enforcement, as the pro-Trump mob tried to prevent lawmakers from certifying Mr Biden’s victory.

Police and the FBI have made a string of arrests in the wake of the violence, and Nancy Pelosi has announced a review of the Capitol’s security.

