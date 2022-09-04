Trump to hold first rally since FBI search at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump is holding his first rally since the FBI conducted a search at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Christina Ruffini has more.
Former President Donald Trump is holding his first rally since the FBI conducted a search at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Christina Ruffini has more.
Melania Trump has expressed concern that FBI agents touched her underwear during the Mar-a-Lago raid, prompting her to buy new lingerie, per a report.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pressed Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray to appear before the House Judiciary Committee.
Fresno writer on the court and Constitution. | Commentary
What's surprising about modern homeowners insurance is how many things it covers -- things we don't often consider. If you want to tell your insurance company that an ET damaged your roof, you'll probably need photographic evidence, but plenty of other claims will likely be covered. Nearly all homeowners insurance policies exclude coverage for acts of war.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is opening up about one of hardest moments in her life in a new docuseries. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell sat down to talk to her about the series and why facing a challenge in her private life was one of the gutsiest things she's ever done.
The Miami-Dade School District on Monday received a letter from the Florida Department of Education claiming it and other large districts in the state had failed to follow the state’s school safety requirements.
STANISLAV POHORILOV - FRIDAY, 2 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:50 Ukraine conducted another round of prisoner-of-war exchange in Donetsk Oblast, bringing back 14 soldiers. Source: Suspilne Quote: "In Donetsk Oblast, another [round] of exchange of the prisoners of war was conducted.
FBI finds 48 empty classified document folders in Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate
Both Trump and Joe Biden are set to be in Pennsylvania for Labor Day weekend
It’s Donald Trump’s first rally of the general election season, a Saturday night event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state.
The summer of 2022’s ominous climate message
Ryan Hughes reports.
Thursday was the Gophers' first home game since taking down rival Wisconsin 278 days ago. While it's a reason to celebrate, a surge in nearby crime since that point has drawn concern of University of Minnesota officials.
Time to set the mood
Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the figures from the August jobs report in comparison to Janet Yellen's overall jobs data under President Biden's administration.
The former POTUS beat out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough, W. Kamau Bell, and Lupita Nyong'o in Outstanding Narrator.
Biden's speech outlining the extensive evidence that one party is seeking to radically transform American democracy in order to ensure they never again lose an election was criticized as "political."View Entire Post ›
Russia, struggling to find fresh troops for its mauled army in Ukraine, is now targeting homeless people in the Russian city of St. Petersburg for recruitment.
Mariah Carey offered more context as to why she called Meghan Markle a “diva” during an episode of the Duchess’ podcast Archetypes.
Stars, including fellow athletes, are rallying behind Serena Williams after she played what is likely her last pro tennis match, losing at the 2022 U.S. Open.