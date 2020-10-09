Trump to hold in-person event at White House despite possibly still being contagious, reports say

(Independent)

Donald Trump is planning to host his first in-person event on Saturday since testing positive for Covid-19 just a week ago, and possibly still being contagious.

ABC News reports that the president will give a speech from one of the balconies of the White House at an event billed as: “Remarks to peaceful protesters for law and order."

A crowd will gather on the South Lawn and will include attendees of a previously scheduled event arranged by Candace Owens, the conservative activist whose group Blexit urges black Americans to leave the Democratic Party.

In the days since his diagnosis with the coronavirus, as many as 34 staffers at the White House are believed to have tested positive for the disease, including several key administration figures.

The president, who was hospitalised for three nights at Walter Reed Medical Centre before his return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday evening, has alarmed health experts with his desire to return to the Oval Office and the campaign trail.

More follows...