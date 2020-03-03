Trump Homeland Security's 'Main Mission' For Coronavirus Is Keeping Sick People Out: Chad Wolf

The Trump administration is facing the coronavirus by preparing for the worst and aggressively pushing forward to tackle the disease, including “keeping sick people out of this country,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Saturday.

“At the Department of Homeland Security, our main mission when we talk about the coronavirus is to make sure we are keeping sick people out of this country,” Wolf told an audience of conservative activists at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, outside Washington.

“So we do that at airports. We do that at landports and we do that at maritime ports of entry,” Wolf said. “The DHS medical professionals, contract professionals, we’ve screened over 50,000 individuals coming into the country that had some nexus to China.”

Trump administration officials stepped up speaking about the potential threat as the first confirmed U.S. death was reported in Seattle from the virus, which emerged in China.

