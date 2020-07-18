Trump Honors Civil Rights Hero John Lewis with Impersonal Proclamation Sent From the Golf Course

John Lewis, who spent his life and career as a civil servant battling tirelessly for civil rights, died Friday at the age of 80. Late Saturday morning, after hours of silence, the White House issued a proclamation calling for the flag to fly at half-staff on White House and public grounds, military posts, and more. The document, made public as the president golfed at his club in Virginia, is about as impersonal as it gets.

“As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding public service of Representative John Lewis, of Georgia” the statement reads, “I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White house and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United states and its Territories and possessions through July 18, 2020. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”

“In witness whereof, I have hereunto set my hand this eighteenth day of July, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth,” the statement concludes, signed Donald J Trump.

Veteran CBS White House reporter Mark Knoller said Lewis was the eighth person Trump has issued a flag-lowering proclamation for. The others were civil rights leader Elijah Cummings, long-serving Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, veteran Democratic Congressman John Dingell, former President George H.W. Bush, war hero and long-time Republican Congressman John McCain, evangelist Billy Graham, and astronaut-turned-congressman John Glenn.

A couple of hours later, the president tweeted: “Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing. Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany posted her own statement on Twitter on Saturday morning calling Lewis “an icon of the civil rights movement” who left “an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten.”

“We hold his family in our prayers, as we remember Rep. John Lewis’ incredible contributions to our country,” she tweeted.

After McEnany posted her statement, Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA), who serves as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, urged the president to let McEnany’s statement speak for the administration.

“[W]hile the nation mourns the passing of a national hero, please say nothing,” Bass wrote on Twitter. “Please don’t comment on the life of Congressman Lewis... Please let us mourn in peace.”

Trump has struggled to honor his political rivals in the past; after John McCain’s death in 2018 he faced intense backlash when he ordered that flags be raised from half-mast to normal position. He said he was “no fan” of the late Republican and griped that no one thanked him for giving McCain a funeral.

One could argue that the president’s petty and impersonal responses to these passings are, in part, designed to avoid any whiff of hypocrisy—but nonetheless, the optics are never great. According to an MSNBC broadcast from Saturday morning, every living former president has now paid tribute to Lewis.

Trump’s 2020 opponent Joe Biden released a statement responding to Lewis’s death as well, praising his longtime colleague for his tireless and righteous work as well as his joyful spirit.

“We are made in the image of God, and then there is John Lewis,” Biden wrote in the lengthy statement. “How could someone in flesh and blood be so courageous, so full of hope and love in the face of so much hate, violence, and vengeance?

“Perhaps it was the Spirit that found John as a young boy in the Deep South dreaming of preaching the social gospel; the work ethic his sharecropper parents instilled in him and that stayed with him; the convictions of nonviolent civil disobedience he mastered from Dr. King and countless fearless leaders in the movement; or the abiding connection with the constituents of Georgia’s 5th District he loyally served for decades. Or perhaps it was that he was truly a one-of-a-kind, a moral compass who always knew where to point us and which direction to march.”