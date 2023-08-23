Trump Is Hosting $100,000-Per-Plate Dinner For Cash-Strapped Rudy Giuliani. Snark Is Served.

Donald Trump is hosting a $100,000-per-person fundraiser for Rudy Giuliani, his cash-strapped former lawyer and alleged co-conspirator in the attempted overthrow of 2020 election results, a New York Times reporter shared Tuesday.

The former president appears to be following through on a reported promise to help Giuliani after the former mayor of New York City went to Mar-a-Lago with his own lawyer to plead with Trump to pay Giuliani’s mounting legal bills.

The New York Times’ Shane Goldmacher shared an invitation for the Sept. 7 event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, which touted a roundtable with “President” Trump and Giuliani and then a dinner with “America’s Mayor.”

NEW: Trump will headline a $100,000 per person fundraiser for Rudy Giuliani’s legal defense on 9/7.



My colleagues @maggieNYT and Ben Protess previously reported Trump had agreed to help attend Giuliani legal $ fundraisers: https://t.co/Lg1M2Bv18Lpic.twitter.com/CGNip2wM8C — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 23, 2023

Giuliani, who was indicted for election interference in Georgia along with Trump, faces legal and financial jeopardy elsewhere as well. He is being sued by Dominion and Smartmatic for falsely claiming that their voting services swayed the 2020 election in President Joe Biden’s favor. He is also being sued for defamation by two Georgia election workers and by a former employee who accused him of coercing her into sex.

But many critics on social media weren’t feeling sympathy for Giuliani, opting to roast the fundraising dinner on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Wonder how much will actually go to Rudy's defense and how much Trump will pocket for himself 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — BellaMia 🌊 🇺🇲 (@BellaMia614) August 23, 2023

Well apparently someone's convinced him that he needs to keep Rudy close. — Sentient cheesecake (@dshruggs) August 23, 2023

That's not the Rudy defense fund that's the don't flip on Donald defense fund 🤣 — Snarky Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) August 23, 2023

Whats on the menu? pic.twitter.com/sR9GVCNX5e — Kevin Bradley (@DCyetti) August 23, 2023

What slithers out to attend that dinner? — Vince Lara-Cinisomo (@vincelara) August 23, 2023

Well folks are we taking bets on how many show up?



My guess? 20 tops. Far short of what he needs. — sam. #🟦🟧 (@OldAgeSux) August 23, 2023

How many people will pay $100,000 to dine with Trump and Rudy and help pay for broke Rudy’s legal defense? — Andy Cohen ☮️ (@AC_Californian) August 23, 2023

And he'll tell Rudy that it was $60,000 per person and pocket the rest.... — That's HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) August 23, 2023

H/T Daily Beast

Related...