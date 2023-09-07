Trump hosts $100K-a-pop fundraiser for Rudy Giuliani at Bedminster

Former President Donald Trump is hosting a $100,000-a-pop fundraiser for Rudy Giuliani Thursday evening at his New Jersey golf resort as his former lawyer faces mounting legal and financial woes.

Although Trump has refused to foot Giuliani’s massive legal bills, the fundraiser at Bedminster suggests the former president isn’t freezing out his former lawyer either.

The shindig includes a “roundtable” discussion with Trump and Giuliani followed by dinner with the former New York City mayor.

The event was organized by Andrew Giuliani. The former White House aide and failed New York gubernatorial candidate reportedly has a better relationship with Trump than his dad.

Organizers are hoping to attract about a dozen attendees, a turnout that would put a dent in Giuliani’s estimated $3 million in legal bills.

Giuliani and Trump are both facing increasingly serious intersecting legal battles.

The ex-mayor was charged as a co-conspirator in Trump’s Georgia racketeering case and is a reputed unindicted co-conspirator in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal election interference case against Trump.

Giuliani is separately facing his own brutal legal fight in the form of a federal civil defamation suit filed by Atlanta election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

A federal judge last week declared Giuliani liable in the case after he failed to cooperate in handing over evidence related to the case. A lawyer for the election workers, whom Giuliani falsely accused of rigging votes for President Joe Biden, says they will demand damages in the “tens of millions of dollars.”

In a sign his financial problems might be starting to bite, Giuliani recently put his opulent East Side coop apartment on the market for $6 million.

Not everyone is digging into their deep pockets to bail Giuliani out. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman, a big donor to Giuliani’s ill-fated 2008 presidential campaign, last week said he wouldn’t give “one nickel” to help his ex-pal due to his support for Trump.

