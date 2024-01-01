Trump hosts New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago as Melania cares for ‘very ill’ mom in Miami

The show must go on.

Trump hosted his annual New Year’s Eve party Sunday night at Mar-a-Lago, which was often billed “The Southern White House” when he was president because of the time he frequented the club. It was a star-studded affair with a performance by ‘90s rapper Vanilla Ice and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

But notably absent? Trump’s wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, and one of his children, Ivanka Trump. Here’s what we know about Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump did not offer public remarks ahead of gala, but spoke to the crowd during NYE festivities at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve 2023! pic.twitter.com/YmUSIJ8QHI — Shannon Ford (@shannonfordUSA) January 1, 2024

Trump did not offer public remarks along the red carpet outside the ballroom last evening as he customarily does, but he did speak to the crowd that attended the festivities, according to videos posted on social media by those who were there.

He noted 2024 is a pivotal election year and that "we have to secure the vote" in this coming November's election.

Then, to cheers, he added: "We're going to have a great 2024."

Trump also joked that members were scalping tickets to the annual bash for as much as $10,000.

Trump noted the first contest of the GOP primary season lies ahead at the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15 saying "here we go." He added: "We are going to have a fantastic year. We are going to have a great year. Our country has gone to hell, and we're going to turn it around pretty quickly."

Which Trump family members were at the party?

He explained that spouse Melania Trump's mother, Amalija, is "very ill," a development that was first reported last month, but "hopefully she will be recovering" although the illness is "a tough one." Trump said the former first lady was in Miami where her mother is hospitalized.

"So she sends her love to everybody," he said.

He did say all his children were in attendance except one, who he said went skiing.

"I said, 'Go ahead darling, go skiing, enjoy yourself just don't fall please, don't hurt yourself," Trump quipped to laughs.

Trump didn't name names but presumably he was speaking of eldest daughter Ivanka, who despite living in South Florida has distanced herself from Trump's ongoing political comeback campaign.

Trump's other children are sons Don Jr. Eric and Baron and daughter Tiffany.

Photos from Trump New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in 2022

Here are pics of Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 31, 2022.

Photos of Trump New Year’s Eve parties at Mar-a-Lago over the years

Mar-a-Lago has long been a hotspot for New Year’s Eve (and presidential) celebrations for the Trump family. Here are party photos and the celebrities that have attended.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Trump party at Mar-a-Lago had Vanilla Ice but no Melania or Ivanka