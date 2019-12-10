Trump Hosts Russia’s Lavrov at White House as Impeachment Looms

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will host Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday just hours after House Democrats unveiled articles of impeachment that strike at his relationship with Moscow and Ukraine.

It’s the first encounter between the two men since a May 2017 meeting in which the U.S. president boasted to the Russian about firing then-FBI Director James Comey and reportedly shared classified information. White House officials later denied Trump behaved inappropriately.

Tuesday’s meeting, in which Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will also participate, is even more loaded with tension. Earlier in the day, House Democrats announced articles of impeachment that include a finding Trump damaged U.S. national security by withholding military aid to Ukraine, which is battling Russia-backed separatists, in hopes of forcing its government to undertake an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden

Biden and other Democrats routinely criticize the U.S. president for showing deference to Vladimir Putin. They frequently reference a news conference in Helsinki in which Trump said he believed the Russian leader more than his own intelligence services.

Separately, the Justice Department inspector general released a report on Monday finding no political bias in the FBI investigation into allegations of Russian collusion, a finding that counters Trump’s contention that he and his campaign had been unfairly targeted. The report, however, cited significant missteps by the bureau as it sought a warrant to surveil a former Trump campaign official.

And just last week, Trump attended a NATO summit in London, where other leaders expressed concern about Russia -- not just its annexation of Crimea but also its tightening grip on Syria after Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Revealing Intel Source

The 2017 meeting came just a day after Trump fired Comey over frustration with the probe into his campaign’s ties to Russia. It darkened the cloud of controversy related to Russia that still looms over Trump’s presidency, even after federal investigators found no evidence he was involved in Moscow’s efforts to influence the U.S. elections.

At Tuesday’s meeting, a senior U.S. official said only that Trump and Lavrov planned to discuss the state of the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Russia.

The White House said the encounter will be closed to media. Their first meeting resulted in the release of pictures of the two men laughing in the Oval Office, taken by a photographer for Russian state news agency Tass. White House officials then rushed members of the American media into the Oval Office, but the Russian delegation had already departed. The White House said they had been misled by Russian officials, and believed the Tass photographer was there on behalf of the Kremlin documenting the meeting for internal use.

In subsequent days, the Washington Post reported that Trump revealed highly classified information during the meeting and may have jeopardized a source considered crucial to the battle against Islamic State. Subsequent reports identified the source of that intelligence as Israel. Trump denied ever explicitly revealing the source to Russia, but concerns remained that he had simply made it easy for Russian officials to determine figure out.

“Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel,” Trump said during a 2017 trip to Jerusalem. “Never mentioned it during that conversation. They’re all saying I did, so you have another story wrong. Never mentioned the word Israel.”

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is likely to include Ukraine, after Putin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris on Monday. That summit led to an agreement to exchange prisoners and the withdrawal of some troops, but no permanent resolution to the ongoing conflict in the disputed Donbas region. More than 13,000 people have died in the conflict over the 500-kilometer (310-mile) contact line over the past four years.

North Korea, Venezuela

Trump is also eager to enlist Russia to help pressure North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program amid worrying signs that his efforts may be failing.

Kim Yong Chol, Chairman of the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, called Trump a “heedless and erratic old man” in a statement to the state-run Korean Central News Agency earlier this week. On Sunday, Trump warned that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un risked voiding “his special relationship with the President of the United States” amid reports that North Korea had conducted a key test at a missile site.