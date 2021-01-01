Trump hotel in DC massively hikes prices for Biden inauguration dates

Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC had recently opened its bookings for rooms during the inauguration week

Trump International Hotel in Washington DC has hiked its prices to over three times their usual rate ahead of president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The hotel recently unblocked the dates after months of keeping 16-20 January 2021 unavailable to bookings, presumably in anticipation of Mr Trump’s inauguration.

The rooms initially opened at higher prices than usual, ranging from doubles to suites at $886 (£650) to $2,225 (£1,630).

However, the prices seem to have been hiked further, as the hotel's website now says a two-night minimum is required for guests visiting during the week of inauguration, with even the cheapest rooms priced at $2,225 a night for 19 and 20 January. On other days in January, the average room charge for the hotel is priced at $436.

Trump International is not the only hotel in Washington to raise prices in hopes of heightened demand around the inauguration. But it is now priced considerably higher than most rivals.

The prices for 19-20 January for the cheapest room available

The decision to unblock bookings around inauguration date at the property stands in stark contrast with its owner’s refusal to accept the election result.

Mr Trump and his team have repeatedly alleged rigging and fraud in the election and filed over 50 legal challenges in attempts to overturn the 3 November vote, though most were either rejected or withdrawn.

There have been mixed reports around Mr Trump’s own plans for 20 January, though it is now seen as unlikely that he will follow in the recent tradition of attending it to publicly hand over the reins of power.

Earlier there were also reports that Mr Trump was planning his own rally to distract from Mr Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, and possibly to announce his intention to run again in 2024. However, this has also not been confirmed by the Trump camp.

Some Trump supporters created an online event for 20 January calling it the inauguration of Donald Trump, although Facebook was quick to add a disclaimer.

The Trump Organisation announced plans to sell the Washington, DC hotel earlier this year, although a report by the Washington Post quoted sources saying that the plan had been stalled due to a collapse of the market.

