Trump hush-money probe expected to resume in New York grand jury

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump holds a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa
Karen Freifeld
·3 min read

By Karen Freifeld

NEW YORK (Reuters) - - A New York grand jury is expected on Wednesday to resume its closed-door investigation of whether Donald Trump made illegal hush-money payments to a porn star, which could yield first-ever criminal charges against any U.S. president.

The panel has been meeting regularly on Mondays and Wednesdays to consider evidence in one of the many legal probes swirling around the former president as he mounts a comeback bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has been investigating $130,000 paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of Trump's 2016 election campaign. Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen has said he made the payments at Trump's direction to buy her silence about Trump's extramarital affair.

Trump has denied the affair took place, and others in his orbit have said Cohen acted on his own.

About half of Americans believe the New York investigation is politically motivated, but a large majority find it believable that he paid hush money to a porn star, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll concluded on Tuesday.

Cohen went to prison after pleading guilty to federal charges stemming from the payoff, but prosecutors in that case did not charge Trump. Manhattan has started and stopped its own investigation into the matter several times.

If charges were filed, Trump would have to travel to New York from his Florida home for a mug shot and fingerprinting. Security officials are bracing for possible unrest, but so far few of Trump's supporters have heeded his call for protests.

On Monday, the grand jury heard from a witness, lawyer Robert Costello, who said that Cohen acted on his own. Cohen has publicly said that Trump directed him to make the payments and has appeared twice before the grand jury.

Trump's fellow Republicans have criticized the probe by Bragg, a Democrat, as politically motivated.

Republicans in the House of Representatives launched an investigation of Bragg's office on Monday with a letter seeking communications, documents and testimony related to the effort. Bragg's office said that would not affect its work.

Trump and his political allies also face two criminal investigations, one in Georgia and one by the federal government, stemming from their attempts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat.

He also faces another federal probe into his handling of sensitive government documents after leaving office, two investigations in New York into his business practices, and a defamation case by a woman who claims he raped her in the 1990s, a claim Trump denies.

Trump has escaped legal peril numerous times. In the White House, he weathered two attempts by Congress to remove him from office as well as a years-long probe into his campaign's contacts with Russia in 2016.

Trump and allied groups have tried to capitalize on news of the probe, sending a flurry of fundraising messages based on the potential indictment over the last few days. One such email, on Tuesday, was titled, “Barricades arrive at Manhattan Criminal Court” and included a picture that appeared to show a metal barrier being unloaded from an NYPD truck.

It was not immediately clear how much Trump may have raised from the indictment-linked fundraising appeals. Some moderate Democrats worried that an indictment would carry political risk.

"You have to be very careful. The court system should not be perceived to be involved in the political process," Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, told reporters. "I think it'd have the reverse effect of what people might be thinking. It just emboldens him. I mean, he's the type of person that's sometimes emboldened by more outrageous things."

(Additional reporting by Jason Lange, Alexandra Ulmer and David Morgan; Writing by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump lawyer blasts hush money payments as 'illegal' and 'fraud'

    Trump's current lawyer criticises his client's hush money payments to Stormy Daniels in a CNN interview from 2018

  • 'He really will come kill me': Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Bobbie Lou Schoeffling

    Bobbie Lou Schoeffling reported Nicholas J. Howell to Milwaukee police multiple times for abuse and stalking in the months before she was killed.

  • Trump Lawyer Previously Called Stormy Daniels Hush-Money Scheme ‘Illegal’

    CNNAhead of Donald Trump’s potential indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case, the former president’s attorney Joe Tacopina has been all over the airwaves declaring that Trump’s actions were “not a crime.” However, back in 2018, when Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen was staring down charges for arranging the $130,000 payment to keep Daniels quiet about an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election, Tacopina claimed the arrangement was “illegal” and a possible “campaign finance issue” for t

  • Hubble team releases dazzling new images of star-studded clusters

    NASA's Hubble Space Telescope team released even more dazzling new images of star-studded clusters light-years away from Earth, including Messier 14 and Messier 7.

  • Trump news – latest: Trump shares Truth Social post about arrest as he faces potential indictment today

    Grand jury investigating Trump’s role in hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election could return an indictment on Wednesday

  • Why is Donald Trump facing arrest over Stormy Daniels payment?

    Donald Trump has claimed he could be arrested on Tuesday over hush money payments he allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

  • Trump Fixer Michael Cohen Is Ready for Star Turn Against His Old Boss

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Cohen may be about to get the role he’s been auditioning for since 2018: witness for the prosecution against his old boss, Donald Trump.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on Credit Suisse BailoutIf Manh

  • New York law enforcement on high alert as grand jury decides whether to indict Trump

    Jarred Hill reports it all stems from the Manhattan District Attorney's investigation into allegations that Trump may have falsified records to hide a hush money payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels... which Trump denies.

  • Van driver killed by toppled tree in Portola Valley

    A person driving a van was killed Tuesday afternoon in Portola Valley after a tree toppled onto the vehicle. Devin Fehely reports.

  • Man killed when tree falls on van while driving in Portola Valley

    A man was killed in Portola Valley after a tree hit his work van while he was driving on Tuesday during another atmospheric river.

  • Two struck by falling tree in San Francisco

    Two people were struck by a falling tree in San Francisco in the area of Post and Larkin streets.

  • Trump indictment in New York case could come as early as Monday-Politico

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to be indicted by a grand jury late Monday or on Wednesday in a hush payments case involving a porn star, Politico reported on Monday, citing three unidentified people involved in the deliberations. Law enforcement officials were stepping up security around the Manhattan courthouse where the charges would be filed, with workers erecting new security fencing after Trump over the weekend called on his supporters to protest any indictment. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has been investigating a $130,000 hush payment made by Michael Cohen, Trump's estranged former fixer, to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

  • Storm Team Coverage: Bay Bridge traffic nightmare, toppled trees, power outages --wind storm rips through Bay Area

    A fierce windstorm has turned deadly as motorist is killed by a falling tree on the Peninsula

  • DeSantis criticizes Manhattan DA for Trump probe

    STORY: Politico reported that a grand jury was preparing to indict Trump, the front-runner for the Republican 2024 nomination. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating whether Trump illegally authorized and financed a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the waning stages of the 2016 presidential campaign in order to cover up an extramarital affair.Trump said on Saturday he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, prompting several prominent Republicans, including his former vice president, Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, to denounce the investigation as an abuse of power. DeSantis, however, remained silent, angering many in Trump's orbit as well as his supporters.DeSantis has not declared a presidential run but is widely expected to do so and is by far Trump's most formidable Republican challenger.At a press conference DeSantis criticized Bragg but did not dismiss the case against Trump outright."The Manhattan district attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor, and so he, like other Soros-funded prosecutors, they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety," DeSantis said, referring to Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, a long-time funder of progressive causes and often cited by supporters of right-wing causes."I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair, I just, I can't speak to that," he said.

  • Russia's Ozon appeals Nasdaq delisting plan

    Russian e-commerce firm Ozon said on Wednesday it was appealing the Nasdaq stock exchange's plan to delist its securities and wanted to stand up for the rights of its investors. Nasdaq suspended trading in the securities of a number of companies operating in Russia on Feb. 28, 2022, days after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine. Last week, the exchange notified a handful of Russian companies of delisting plans.

  • Accused Norwich murderer's plea deal window extended to May

    Jeffrey Stovall, accused of murdering Norwich resident Jason Beck in 2020, has been given until May to decide if he wants to take the case to trial.

  • South Georgia man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in death of Macon infant

    Attorneys said John Demetrius Simmons, 30, of Garden City left a gun unattended in the shooting that killed 1-year-old Monterrious Brown. Here’s more.

  • Detroit Tigers spring training game score vs. Atlanta Braves: Time, TV

    The Detroit Tigers host the Atlanta Braves at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Lakeland, Florida, on Bally Sports Detroit.

  • Freddie Steward escapes ban after red card rescinded

    Freddie Steward has had his red card rescinded by a review panel after he was sent off in England’s defeat to Ireland in Dublin for making a dangerous tackle on Hugo Keenan.

  • World shares mixed ahead of Fed rate hike decision

    European shares were mixed Wednesday after a day of gains in Asia ahead of a decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. Benchmarks fell in Paris and London but rose in Frankfurt and most Asian markets. Tuesday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 1.3% to lock in its first back-to-back gain since Silicon Valley Bank’s rapid failure began two weeks ago.