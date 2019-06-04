Trump: 'I don't see any protests' in London, so they're fake news

As thousands of protesters flooded the streets of London to rally against President Trump’s state visit to the U.K., Trump dismissed reports of the demonstrations as “fake news” and “very, very small.”

When asked by a Sky News reporter about a protest rally at Trafalgar Square, Trump, holding a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, responded, “I don’t see any protests.”

“We left the prime minister, the queen, the royal family, there were thousands of people on the streets cheering, and even coming over today, there were thousands of people cheering,” he said.

Demonstrators in London protest against President Trump’s state visit on Tuesday. (Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP) More

Over two dozen anti-Trump protests were planned throughout London for the president’s visit. They included a British protest group projecting a red MAGA-esque cap with the words “USS John S. McCain” on Madame Tussauds wax museum and an image of Trump’s approval ratings beside those of his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

Instead of protesters, Trump said he had seen people waving American and British flags, describing the scene as “an alliance.”

“And then I heard that there were protests,” he said. “I don’t see any protests.”

Protesters line the barrier Tuesday along Whitehall in central London. (Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images) More

He added: “I didn’t see the protesters until just a little while ago, and it was a very, very small group of people put in for political reasons. So it was fake news.”

There was audible “booing” as Trump and May exited 10 Downing St. for their short walk to the courtyard where their press conference was held.

But in London, while there were fewer participants than during Trump’s last U.K. visit in 2018, which gathered upward of 250,000 protesters, rallygoers showed up en masse and and flew a giant “Trump baby” balloon over Parliament Square as they protested the president’s immigration policies, stance on the Paris Agreement on climate change and insults of London Mayor Sadiq Kahn and Meghan Markle prior to and during his visit.

A woman posing as the Statue of Liberty stands next to the “Trump baby” balloon as anti-Trump protesters gather in Parliament Square on Tuesday. (Photo: Matt Dunham/AP) More

