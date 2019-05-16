Trump immigration plan sidesteps immigrants here illegally, draws wide criticism from both sides

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's new immigration proposal began drawing fire from all sides Thursday with Democrats dismissing it as a campaign statement and some conservatives arguing it doesn't go far enough.

Crafted by Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and adviser, the proposal would create a system to prioritize highly skilled immigrants, but it glosses over concerns Trump has raised for years about immigrants who are already in the country illegally as well as a spike in asylum seekers. The president declared a national emergency at the border three months ago.

White House officials described the plan as an effort to rally Republicans heading into the 2020 election. Trump called on Democrats to work with the administration but said he would go it alone if they chose not to.

"We will get it approved immediately after the election, when we take back the House, keep the Senate and, of course, hold the presidency," Trump said at a White House Rose Garden event as administration officials applauded. "One of the reasons we will win is because of our strong, fair and pro America immigration policy."

Trump said the proposal includes a trust fund, paid for by border fees, to finance border security. The plan would change the nation's asylum system, he said, screening out "meritless claims" while expediting others. It was not immediately clear how the administration would decide which is which.

"Under this plan, the border will finally be fully and totally secure," Trump said.

What's not included?

The proposal – which was scant on details – is silent on key issues:

• A solution for “Dreamers,” the roughly 3.8 million immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. Trump terminated a program in 2017 that shielded about 800,000 of them from deportation, but federal courts have left the program intact for now. Democrats said they need a fix for Dreamers to support broader immigration changes. Trump did not mention the program in his remarks Thursday.

• A plan to deal with the nation’s estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants, which Trump has threatened to deport since before taking office. Trump's 2016 campaign focused heavily on illegal immigration, and his centerpiece response was his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. This latest proposal deals almost exclusively with legal immigration.

• A solution for more than 300,000 foreign nationals who live legally in the USA under the Temporary Protected Status program, which allows people to stay while their home countries recover from natural disasters and conflict. The Trump administration was phasing out that program but has been blocked by federal courts.

Tough reaction

Democrats were skeptical of the president's motives and noted White House officials acknowledged the effort is intended to rally Republicans before the 2020 presidential campaign. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., described the notion of creating a "merit" immigration system, a term Trump embraces, as "condescending."

"Are they saying family is without merit?" Pelosi asked on Capitol Hill. "Are they saying most of the people who have come to the United States in the history of our country are without merit because they don’t have an engineering degree?"

It wasn't just Democrats and left-leaning groups that were slow to warm to the White House outline. The Chamber of Commerce released a lukewarm assessment, saying it appreciated the effort, but "much work remains ahead of us on several issues."