Trump’s Impeachment Defense Rests on Narrow Gap in Testimony

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s impeachment defense hangs by a thread after two weeks of hearings, as a parade of witnesses described how his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden extended well beyond the two leaders’ July 25 telephone call.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a decorated Army officer and Ukraine expert, recalled raising concerns to the top lawyer at the National Security Council over what he viewed as Trump’s inappropriate political demand on that call for a Biden probe.

Vindman’s former boss, Fiona Hill, testified she came to understand that Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, had been tasked by Trump with a “political errand” in Ukraine outside of regular U.S. foreign policy. And Sondland, a Trump donor, told lawmakers that the president, through his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, ordered him to carry out a “quid pro quo.”

Witnesses warned in grave terms that the pursuit of dirt on Biden was wrong, undermined U.S. foreign policy efforts, and wasn’t rooted in a sincere effort to crack down on corruption or criminal activity in Ukraine. And they criticized the president’s Republican allies for trying to justify his behavior by promoting debunked conspiracy theories they said had no grounding in fact.

And yet one key piece of Trump’s defense remains intact: None of the witnesses, including Sondland, testified that the president himself directly ordered them to make explicit to the Ukrainians that American military aid and a meeting with Trump depended on their president announcing investigations. Indeed, when Sondland confronted Trump on Sept. 9 -- after the administration learned a whistle-blower complaint had been filed -- the president denied wanting anything from Ukraine.

He has forbidden witnesses who might have first-hand knowledge of his Ukraine intentions from testifying. “I think they have to end it now,” Trump said Thursday, quoting his own words to Sondland that he wanted “nothing” from Ukraine.

The President’s Men

The lack of evidence of a direct order from Trump may be all that matters to Republican senators increasingly likely to face the ultimate question of whether to remove the president from office. But it’s a gamble for Trump, who appears to be relying on a quartet of men to hold the line and follow orders not to testify.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has already admitted during a White House briefing that the aid was held up in part to get Ukraine to investigate a conspiracy theory that the country interfered with the 2016 U.S. election, only to recant his statements. Mulvaney’s standing in the White House fell over the initial handling of the impeachment crisis, as well as his battles with White House Counsel Pat Cipollone over strategy. But he may now be indispensable to the president.Giuliani gave several media interviews and wrote tweets pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. Trump told a trio of aides to listen to Giuliani on Ukraine, effectively bringing the pressure campaign inside his administration. And Giuliani’s name came up in the July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.Secretary of State Michael Pompeo listened in on that call. Sondland testified Pompeo gave him the green light in emails detailing an effort to seek Zelenskiy’s backing for investigations sought by Trump in hopes of breaking a “logjam” that was preventing them from obtaining diplomatic concessions.John Bolton, the president’s former national security adviser, is perhaps the most dangerous potential witness for Trump. Bolton’s aides testified that he referred to Giuliani as a “hand grenade” and disdainfully labeled the Ukraine intrigues a “drug deal.” Bolton has also split with the president on several key foreign policy areas, including North Korea.

All four were mentioned numerous times in impeachment testimony to date, and all four had direct lines to the president. For now, Mulvaney, Pompeo and Giuliani have said they’ll follow Trump’s directive not to take part in the inquiry. Bolton has said he wants a court to decide.

Beyond that quartet, the witnesses also provided Democrats with a roadmap for where other potentially devastating documents could exist -- if they can gain access to them.