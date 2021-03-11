Anti-Trump Republican senators can fight GOP or help Biden fix America

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ira Shapiro
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After Watergate, when Richard Nixon resigned the presidency, the nation breathed a collective sigh of relief: The system had worked. But it turns out that the system worked only because every institution stepped up to play its part. In dealing with former President Donald Trump’s abuses of power, the strong efforts by the media, the courts, the House, state and local officials, and the voters were undermined by the complete and catastrophic failure of the Senate.

Once a crown jewel of our political system, the Senate has declined for at least 30 years, since its disastrous handling of the Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill hearings. And over the past 12 years, since Senate Republicans shunned President Barack Obama's stimulus package as America teetered on the edge of economic devastation, that decline has turned into a deep, accelerating downward spiral with no obvious bottom.

By 2016, the hyperpartisan Senate had produced gridlock, which led to an understandable loss of public confidence in government and opened the door for a narcissistic, celebrity outsider to become president. And once Trump took office, America faced the nightmare scenario: The broken Senate, devoid of bipartisanship, trust and pride, was incapable of performing the fundamental responsibility for which the Founding Fathers created it — checking a president who wanted to be a king, or at least an authoritarian.

Senate did historic harm in 2020

The failure to convict Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection to block the peaceful transfer of power, and letting it rage on, even when the lives of Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and countless others were at risk, was the most shocking dereliction of the Senate’s duty. Yet it was only the most recent example of the Senate averting its eyes while Trump assaulted our democracy and failed our country.

In 2020 alone, the Republican Senate, led by Mitch McConnell, failed to remove Trump or censure him after his first impeachment trial; stood by as he minimized the impact of COVID-19, mocked masks and invited his supporters to indoor rallies; remained silent as Trump spewed lies about the election being “rigged”; failed to acknowledge Joe Biden’s presidential election win even after the electors in 50 states had voted, allowing theories of fraud and conspiracy to flourish; and moved to ram through the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court eight days before Election Day. On Jan. 2, a dozen Senate Republicans threatened to object to the Electoral College count finalizing Biden's victory, setting the stage for the Capitol attack four days later.

In the Senate's 232-year history, there is no year in which it did more harm.

Former President Donald Trump and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell

At the same time, seven Republican senators reminded us of the potential good that senators can do for America: Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania wrote a long overdue new chapter to John F. Kennedy’s legendary "Profiles in Courage."

By voting to convict Trump of the most heinous act ever committed by an American president, the seven Republicans put “country first,” to borrow the late Sen. John McCain’s famous phrase. If you think it was easy, try being one of seven out of 50 in a time of enormous pressure and fierce anger. Those senators are looking at primary challenges if they're running for reelection, censure by their state parties and, sometimes, death threats.

Thanks for the inspiration: Conservatives voting Joe Biden over Donald Trump are patriots

Yet now, America needs the seven Republicans to follow the logic of their thinking and courage to its reasonable conclusion. Do they really want to sit in twice-weekly Republican caucus lunches plotting strategy on how to thwart President Joe Biden? Do they look forward to working with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., as he talks on Fox News about impeaching Vice President Kamala Harris as soon as the Republicans regain a House majority? Do they truly feel more simpatico with Republican Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Marsha Blackburn and Ron Johnson than they do with Mark Warner, Patty Murray, Joe Manchin, Dick Durbin, Amy Klobuchar and their Democratic colleagues?

A chance to repair Trump damage

Even if McConnell succeeds in his apparent desire to distance the GOP from Trump, how many of the seven GOP impeachment rebels identify with a Republican Party whose central unifying purpose, at this moment, is voter suppression?

The Gang of Seven did choose to stick with fellow Republicans this week in opposing Biden’s pandemic relief legislation. But other historic challenges are coming on issues such as ensuring the right to vote, infrastructure investment, criminal justice reform and climate change. These seven should consider leaving the Republican caucus, becoming independents and caucusing with the Democrats.

Doing so would not signify that they will agree with Biden on every issue, and in a closely divided Senate, each member will have significant influence, regardless of whether they sit on the Democratic or Republican side of the aisle.

Progress delayed: The Senate filibuster has a racist past and present. End it so America can move forward.

But these seven senators can only change American politics by realizing that they do not want to waste the coming months or years on the GOP civil war between the Trumpists and the McConnell faction, when they could be helping Biden bring our crippled country back. By voting to convict Trump in his impeachment trial, they bravely chose to separate themselves from what the Republican Party has become. When crossing a chasm on a tightrope during a storm, it is best not to stop in the middle.

Ira Shapiro, a former Senate staffer, is the author of "The Last Great Senate: Courage and Statesmanship in Times of Crisis" and "Broken: Can the Senate Save Itself and the Country?" He is writing "Betrayed," a book about the Senate during the Trump years and the early months of the Biden presidency. Follow him on Twitter: @ShapiroGlobal

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Anti-Trump Republican senators can fight GOP or help Biden fix America

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Arizona lawmaker misleadingly claims that voting restrictions are needed because 'everybody shouldn't be voting'

    "Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well," Rep. John Kavanagh told CNN of why he supports voting restrictions.

  • Biden urged to pack top campaign finance regulator with officials who will champion reform

    President Biden is being encouraged to effectively pack the nation's top campaign finance regulator with officials who will more doggedly enforce laws regulating political money, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The notoriously gridlocked Federal Election Commission has rankled reformers for years. Now some are pushing Biden to abandon protocol by sidestepping congressional Republicans and nominating regulators who will more aggressively enforce campaign finance rules.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's new: A three-page memo, shared with officials in the White House and obtained by Axios, details a strategy for effectively remaking the FEC.The memo's author, a prominent voice in the campaign finance reform world, provided it to Axios on the condition of anonymity and said it was shared with White House staff last month.How it would work: By law, the six-member FEC can have no more than three commissioners from either major political party.In its current form, though, it technically has just two Democrats. A third member, Commissioner Steven Walther, is widely considered a Democrat-aligned vote but technically an independent.One of two new Republican commissioners, Sean Cooksey, was confirmed in December to a term expiring at the end of April.Biden could, the memo argues, nominate a true Democrat to replace Cooksey, effectively giving the commission a four-member "pro-enforcement majority" while staying within the three-member party limit.What they're saying: "The president has an immediate and unilateral opportunity to establish a solid and enduring pro-enforcement governing majority," the memo says.Doing so, it adds, will require "bypassing informal and disadvantageous appointment norms" — and is sure to draw the wrath of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).McConnell has long championed less-aggressive campaign finance enforcement.The protocol establishes that presidents consult with the Senate leaders of both parties and nominate FEC commissioners based on their recommendations. Enacting a proposal such as this would blow up that precedent."All these options represent a serious provocation to Sen. McConnell," the memo warns. "But if President Biden is serious about having campaign finance law enforced during his administration, he must be willing to cross Sen. McConnell one way or another."The bottom line: It's not clear whether, or how seriously, Biden and his staff are considering the proposal.The White House has backed sweeping election reform legislation that would remake the FEC entirely, but its prospects in the Senate are questionable.Packing the FEC would likely face similar Senate hurdles, particularly in light of McConnell's vehement opposition.The White House declined comment.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Draymond Green admits he was wrong about LaMelo Ball: ‘I love his game’

    Many naysayers and doubters of LaMelo Ball have been forced to eat at least some crow during the first half of the regular season. Ball has not only proven to be a good rookie, he’s become a solid NBA player, a rare thing for any rookie this early in their career, let alone one that didn’t have a summer league or training camp. This doesn’t only include fans but fellow NBA players as well. I must be completely honest. My mom and I talk basketball all the time. I hadn’t had a chance to see LaMelo play much. Obviously, he was in Australia.

  • A U.S. Senator Says 'The Devil Himself' Wants People to Vote By Mail

    Mike Lee demonstrates the paranoid delusion now crippling the Republican Party, which has committed itself to voter suppression over winning a true majority of votes.

  • Asian American lawmakers reintroduce legislation to combat Covid-related hate crimes

    “The bill also provides resources for communities to come together and fight intolerance and hate. This is no less than victims deserve,” Sen. Mazie Hirono said in a statement.

  • Joe Biden's Name Won't Be Printed on the COVID Stimulus Checks, Unlike President Trump

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden "didn't think that was a priority or a necessary step"

  • NYC school bans kids from using terms 'Mom and Dad', 'Merry Christmas'

    FOX News correspondent Laura Ingle reports on the private school's 'inclusionary glossary' on 'America Reports'

  • Minneapolis promised change after George Floyd. Instead it's geared up for war

    The trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed Floyd, has begun – and Minneapolis looks like a police state Members of the national guard open a security gate outside the Hennepin county government center on March 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images The George Floyd uprising that began in Minneapolis introduced the demand of defunding the police to the general public, empowered Black-led anti-police violence movements across the planet, generated policy changes in cities across the US, and most importantly built new organizations which have the capacity to fight for systemic change for the long haul. The uprising brought a lot of reforms and positive developments to its birth city, too, including a move to actually defund the Minneapolis police department and redistribute funds to services with a larger potential for eradicating both crime and poverty. Now, however, the Minneapolis and Minnesota governments are in the process of undoing that progress and moving in the opposite direction. The trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who publicly killed 46-year-old George Floyd – and inadvertently triggered what may have been the largest protest movement in US history – began this week. Instead of becoming more transparent and committed to undoing the anti-Black image it has cultivated, the city of Minneapolis has quickly transformed itself into a 21st-century police state, pushing even beyond the hyper-militarization and violence that already plague police departments across the US. For a while it seemed that Minneapolis was headed on a better path. A veto-proof majority of city council members previously promised to dismantle the police department and build something better to replace it. Their attempts were dashed by the Minneapolis Charter Commission that shut down a ballot initiative that would have given voters the chance to abolish the police department in favor of a proposed department of community safety and violence prevention. By this winter, the summer’s ambitions had been replaced by a renewed commitment to the status quo. The police budget was cut by a mere $8m – out of a total budget of $179m – and a proposal to modestly reduce the size of the police force was shot down by city council members and Mayor Jacob Frey, who would be more useful to the world as a Justin Trudeau impersonator than an elected official. While the cut is a step towards disinvesting in police, it pales in comparison to the city council’s more genuinely radical rhetoric. Some of the blame for this policy about-face lies with the city’s rising violent crime rate and the subsequent push by some within Minneapolis for increased policing. This uptick in crime has been seen across the country and may add fuel to fiery opposition to police abolition activism. In fact, adding more police is hardly ever the real solution to increased crime rates, though it is often the first that cities reach for. There is no conclusive evidence that the overpolicing of the 1990s and the rise of mass incarceration is what caused the decline in crime that occurred towards the end of that decade. A growing number of sociologists and other social scientists believe that there is a abundance of historical evidence that shows that violent crime, particularly murder, is deeply correlated with political instability and a lack of faith in government institutions. Considering the pandemic and decades of unresolved social crises like police violence against Black people (only one Minnesota police officer has been convicted for on-duty killing in recent history), it shouldn’t surprise us that public trust in government is near historic lows. Increasing police presence, especially in moments of justified tension, will only continue this trend. That seems like the direction that the state of Minnesota, and Minneapolis more specifically, is headed as they prepare for protests in response to a potential acquittal of yet another police officer caught executing someone on camera. Governor Tim Walz has issued an order authorizing national guard troops to be sent into Minneapolis at the request of Frey. The governor has also proposed $35m in state aid to fund the deployment of police officers from across the state to support the Minneapolis police department in the case of “extraordinary public safety events”. The state is also coordinating with the FBI, the federal joint terrorism taskforce, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Hennepin county government center, the location of the trial, is being turned into a fortress. Several layers of high-security barbed-wire fences line the area around the center and a few buildings around it; they are reinforced with large concrete barriers which, combined with up to 2,000 national guard soldiers, give the impression that the city is ready to fight its own people. Speaking to ABC News, Kandace Montgomery, the current co-director of the local Black liberation organization Black Visions, responded to the city’s preparations: “As the people of Minneapolis and Minnesota are calling for justice and healing, and care, state officials have been responding in some ways by basically preparing to go to war with folks … So, I do think it’s meant to be an intimidation tactic.” In arguably its most dystopian move, the city also wanted to pay social media influencers to share messages during the trial to prevent potential rioting. The city planned on giving six influencers $2,000 a day each to combat “misinformation”. In January the city approved over a million dollars to fund a communication strategy that would include community organizations and influencers, specifically targeting “Black, Somali/East African, Native American, Hmong and Hispanic” communities by sharing “city-generated and approved messages” – which local activists have compared to the Ghetto Informant Program that Cointelpro used to hinder Black movements in the 1960s. After anger from community members, the influencer plan has been scrapped, though the city still plans on communicating with local leaders – excluding organizations like Black Visions who helped popularize the “defund the police” demand. People in Minneapolis are preparing for the trial in their own ways. Some organizers have already planned protests, while others are rebuilding mutual aid networks to support each other with grocery runs and resources in case of unrest. The Corcoran Neighborhood Organization is encouraging text chains among neighbors and has initiated neighborhood patrols. Frey insists that these preparations are unnecessary, but there is a strong lack of faith in the city’s ability to keep people safe, from police, and white supremacists, who have occasionally used moments of upheaval to attack protesters, like the 2015 shooting of five Minneapolis activists by white supremacists during protests over the police killing of Jamar Clark. The city’s plans thus far seem to be more concerned about what have statistically been peaceful protests than with the very real threat of white supremacist violence. Instead of committing to police reform and transparency – or acknowledging the growing threat of the far right – the city of Minneapolis is, in the words of city councilman Jeremiah Ellison, “showing up ready for war”. Akin Olla is a Nigerian-American political strategist and organizer. He works as a trainer for Momentum Community and is the host of This is The Revolution podcast Miski Noor contributed to the research of this article

  • Britney Spears' dad defends conservatorship as Republicans call for congressional hearing

    Jamie Spears' legal team after Reps. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz called for a hearing.

  • Britney Spears able to end conservatorship at ‘any time’ but has chosen not to, father’s lawyer claims

    #FreeBritney campaign is calling for an end to her legal guardianship

  • Austin mayor reacts to Texas lifting mask mandate

    Mayor Steve Adler discussed how his city would continue to mandate masks in businesses and on city property.

  • 'We're not desperate': Ron Rivera outlines Washington's free agency approach

    During a press conference Wednesday, Ron Rivera gave a few hints into how the Washington Football Team will attack free agency.

  • Texans' coach hints at Deshaun Watson trade on Huddle & Flow podcast

    On a recent episode of the podcast Huddle & Flow, Jim Trotter of NFL Media interviews Houston Texans coach David Culley. Based on the conversation, Trotter believes Watson will be traded.

  • Fact check: Sen. Ted Cruz's 2018 senatorial campaign mailers complied with FEC standards

    A 2018 claim that the Cruz campaign was trying to trick Texas voters with fundraising mailers resembling court summonses has recently gone viral.

  • Prosecutor defends failed effort to convict Iowa journalist

    An Iowa prosecutor defended his unsuccessful pursuit of charges against a journalist who was arrested while covering a protest, saying Thursday that he believed the evidence was strong and that dismissing the case would have amounted to special treatment. Polk County Attorney John Sarcone, a Democrat who has held office since 1991, dismissed the outrage he has faced over his decision to prosecute Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri as unwarranted. A Des Moines police officer pepper-sprayed and arrested Sahouri last May while she was on assignment reporting at a chaotic Black Lives Matter protest outside a mall.

  • Kim Kardashian's Posh Outfit Just Got the Ultimate Spice Girls Stamp of Approval

    Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to show Kim Kardashian some love on her Posh Spice look from high school. Scroll on for the throwback snapshot.

  • Prince Charles’s ex-butler sparks backlash in Asia for telling world not to eat rice with hands

    A former royal butler turned etiquette expert has sparked an online backlash in Asia for his culturally insensitive advice on how to eat rice. “Ladies and gentlemen, remember we always use a knife and fork or chopsticks to eat rice! We do not use our hands or fingers!!!” Grant Harrold tweeted on Saturday, causing immediate offence for disregarding the common way to eat rice in Asia where it is a staple food. Mr Harrold previously worked as butler to the Prince of Wales and his sons, William and Harry, and, according to his website, plans to open a royal school of butlers later this year. The comment generated articles in the Asian media and thousands of Twitter responses from multiple South and Southeast Asian countries, and in several different languages. Some were angry at his perceived condescending and “colonial” tone, some touted the health benefits of eating with your hands, and others opted for toilet humour, comparing hygiene standards between washing or wiping. “Wash your butt with water first then we can talk,” remarked one user. “How do you eat your burgers? With knife and fork right. Come on it’s all about convenience isn’t it?” asked another. “If your etiquette teaches you to make fun of someone's culture, then there is a need to improve your etiquette….,” said a tweet posted from India. In response, Mr Harrold said: “My etiquette is British etiquette training not worldwide etiquette training as stated in by bio.” More than 90% of rice is produced and consumed in Asia. According to Statista, China consumes more rice than any other country - 143 million metric tons in 2019/2020, followed in second place by India. Both countries, along with Indonesia, are the world’s largest rice producers. Mr Harrold did not post an explanation as to why he was commenting on rice. His Twitter account has previously offered advice on men avoiding adjusting their trousers in public, on kissing etiquette in public, and on how to always eat toast with your left hand.

  • Trump calls on former football star Herschel Walker to run for senator in Georgia

    Republicans lost both Senate seats in January, handing control of the upper chamber to the Democrats

  • Sailing: Luna Rossa see tighter racing ahead at America's Cup

    Lighter, patchier winds could mean more engagement for the boats at a more sheltered course in the Rangitoto Channel off Auckland. "What’s happened lately, the last six-eight races, is we’ve sailed in pretty stable breezes," said Luna Rossa co-helmsman Francesco Bruni, who guided the Italian challengers to a 7-1 win over Team UK in the leadup Prada Cup. Both teams spent the rest day on Thursday reviewing data from the opening races, which promised the battle for the 'Auld Mug' could go down to the wire.

  • Biden's moves to help Americans are making the U.S. even more of a magnet for migrants

    President Biden's moves to restore the economy and public health are making the U.S. even more of a magnet for migrants, worsening the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.The big picture: The president is racing to get every American vaccinated. He's about to inject $1.9 trillion into the economy with his COVID-19 relief law. And he and his team are vowing a more humane approach to immigration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.While the president serves Americans with each step, collectively his actions can turn the U.S. into even more of a beacon for migrants, especially those in Central America desperate to flee countries ravaged by the pandemic, hurricanes and crime.Republicans already say the administration's more accommodating rhetoric about immigration laws is fueling the record flow of unaccompanied minors."When you say that you’re not going to enforce our immigration laws," Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Tuesday, "it has consequences."By the numbers: Under the bill newly passed by Congress, the U.S. economy will create some 7.5 million jobs this year, according to Moody’s Analytics.While it also will boost global growth, the United States is the only country likely to have greater economic activity in the fourth quarter of this year than pre-pandemic levels, according to an OECD report released Tuesday.Mexico’s economy is expected to be 6% lower in the fourth quarter than pre-pandemic forecasts, according to the OECD.The stark imbalances in economic growth in the Western Hemisphere could contribute to economic migration.Between the lines: Democrats themselves see political peril in an uncontrolled situation on the border, as does the White House.CNN reported some 3,200 unaccompanied minors were in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody on Monday, and more than 100,000 migrants tried to enter the U.S. last month.Those numbers suggest an even greater surge for April and May, typically the peak months for border crossings.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will travel to Texas on Monday with roughly a dozen Republican members to assess the situation, Axios scooped Tuesday.What they're saying: During a White House briefing Wednesday, border czar Roberta Jacobson emphasized in both Spanish and English that "the border is closed."But she acknowledged the challenge in trying to dissuade potential migrants, many of whom are encouraged to make the journey by smuggling gangs, while also signaling a more humane approach to border crossings than the previous administration.“I think, when you look at the issue of mixed messages, it is difficult at times to convey both hope in the future and the danger that is now. And that is what we’re trying to do,” Jacobson said.She also argued for spending an additional $4 billion in foreign assistance to help repair civil society in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.But, but, but: Republicans are eager to pin the situation at the border on Biden's rejection of Trump's hard-line approach.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell quoted White House press secretary Jen Psaki when he said Wednesday: "'Now is not the time to come?' Well, when is the right time to break federal law? ... What on earth are they talking about?"Trump himself signaled the potency of the issue last month, opening his CPAC speech by saying Biden has "triggered a massive flood of illegal immigration into our country."The bottom line: Biden officials worried about a crisis at the border before he even won the election. Now that it's happening, they don't have any quick-fix solutions in sight and the things they're doing to fix other problems could make that one even worse. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free