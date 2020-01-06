Trump impeachment: What happens next with US on brink of war with Iran and Senate trial in limbo?

US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House after returning to Washington from their Christmas break on 5 January 2020: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

Donald Trump returned to the White House on Sunday evening after spending a two-week break at his Florida golf resort Mar-a-Lago over Christmas and New Year.

In addition to signing off on the killing of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani – threatening fresh instability in the Middle East without forewarning Congress or his international political allies – the US president used the festive hiatus to relax with family and friends, keep up a steady stream of tweets to his followers with one eye on this year’s upcoming election and plot the response to his impeachment.

A vote in the House of Representatives on 18 December 2018 passed two articles of impeachment against Mr Trump, charging him with abuse of power by withholding $391m (£302m) in congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine as he asked the Eastern European nation to launch an anti-corruption probe into domestic rival Joe Biden and obstructing Congress when it subsequently sought to investigate his actions.

That vote marked the culmination of months of detective work by a Democratic-led inquiry into his 25 July phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky, a process that ended in a series of dramatic televised public hearings with senior diplomats and national security officials.

But House speaker Nancy Pelosi has since declined to pass the articles on to the Republican-held Senate for the next phase of proceedings, expressing concern that majority leader Mitch McConnell would not allow a fair trial to take place after he openly admitted he would be taking direction from the White House and would not himself be impartial.

With neither side ready to agree on the rules of engagement and the situation seemingly mired in deadlock, here’s what both sides are saying.

What’s happening in Washington?

On Friday, Mr McConnell took to the floor of the upper chamber to address the state of play.

“Let me clarify Senate rules and Senate history for those who may be confused. First, about this fantasy that the speaker of the House will get to hand design the trial proceedings in the Senate, that’s obviously a non-starter,” he said.

“We’ve heard claims that it’s a problem that I’ve discussed trial mechanics with the White House even as my counterpart the Democratic leader is openly coordinating political strategy with the speaker, who some might call the prosecution. So it’s okay to have consultation with the prosecution, but not apparently with the defendant?”

“We can’t hold a trial without the articles,” he added, “so for now we’re content to continue the ordinary business of the Senate.”

Democrat Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, responded by saying that Mr McConnell, who has styled himself the “Grim Reaper” of Democratic bills, “intends to act as an executioner of a fair trial”.

“Leader McConnell has been clear and vocal that he has no intention to be impartial in this process... Thankfully the rules of an impeachment trial will be determined by a majority of the senators in this chamber, not by the Republican leader alone,” he said.

Mr Schumer then appeared on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and told host George Stephanopoulos he hoped four Republican senators would join the Democratic cause and push for a “fairer” format as Mr Trump’s future in the Oval Office is placed up for debate.

“If the president is acquitted through a sham trial, through a mock trial, where there are no witnesses, where everything is covered up, that will not stand him well with the American people and it will not stand the Republicans with the American people,” the New York Democrat said.

“Where but in Alice and Wonderland do we hear all the arguments and then maybe have the evidence, the witnesses, and the trial?” he asked.

In any final vote in the Senate, the Democrats would ultimately need at least 20 Republicans to agree with the prosecution’s case to secure the 67 needed to secure the president’s removal from office, but those four defections in the meantime would be enough to secure key procedural wins, empowering the opposition to call witnesses and demand documents of interest.

For her part, Speaker Pelosi tweeted on Friday that Mr McConnell “made clear that he will feebly comply with President Trump’s cover-up of his abuses of power and be an accomplice to that cover-up. The American people deserve the truth.”