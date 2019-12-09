Trump impeachment hearing: Pro-Trump Infowars host who called for Obama to be lynched thrown out of inquiry

A host on the far-right US conspiracy and disinformation website InfoWars has been removed from the latest impeachment hearing by police, after interrupting House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler with pro-Donald Trump messages.

The interruption came from a host on the fringe conservative website who led a racist call earlier this year for the lynching of Barack Obama, America's first African American president.

The host was seen being led out by Capitol Police after the interruption on Monday, shortly after the start of the hearings in which politicians are to question the counsels hired by the House Intelligence Committee to spearhead questioning during earlier impeachment hearings.

Owen Shroyer, an Infowars host, disrupts the beginning of a House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing before being removed from police

"Americans are sick of your impeachment scam! Trump is innocent!" said the protester, Owen Shroyer.

Mr Shroyer had attracted attention to himself earlier this year with a racist call to lynch Mr Obama, whom he called "treasonous" during an interview with the far-right website Breitbart. He cited a conspiracy theory that has been pushed with no evidence by far-right actors as proof of the former president's alleged misdeeds.

"Folks, Obama was emailing Hillary Clinton on her illegal server under a secret name, that came out in emails. And he claimed he didn't know she had it. Barack Obama is a treasonous ... he belongs in jail. He belongs in Guantanamo Bay. I mean look, I'm not saying this should happen but Barack Obama, you know, find the tallest tree and a rope."

